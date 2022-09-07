...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening prior to
the red flag warning time .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
It is necessary for Victor’s public works department to park vehicles in its maintenance bay each night due to the lack of space at its 32 Elm St. building. Since the vehicles were in use, there was no occupying vehicle at the time of this photo.
The upcoming Victor City Council meeting on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. will feature a public hearing that considers the city’s intent to sell the Victor public works facilities located at 32 Elm St. and 53 Fir St.
At the end of July, city council discussed financing for its new public works facility, which it hopes to build at Sherman Park. The site is located just north of the Kotler Ice Arena and just south of the newly renovated Victor Bike Park, east of South Baseline Road.
The financing of the new public works facility is not contingent upon the sale of the old facility. During the meeting at the end of July, council discussed and decided to focus on a five-year, principal-deferred annual appropriation lease through Zion Bank for the buildout of the new facility. The city already owns the land the new facility would sit on.
However, if the 32 Elm St. facility were to be sold, the funds raised from the sale would be used to pay off the balance of the lease. The new facility would cost an estimated $1.4 million to build. The 32 Elm St. building and site are appraised at $1.8 million.
The new building “would not only accommodate our present needs but also accommodate future needs as well,” said city special projects manager Troy Butzlaff at the July 27 meeting.
The current facility has served the city for over 40 years, with long-time city employee and current Victor deputy clerk Cari Golden stating that the building has been there “as long as I can remember.”
Due to its long service as the public works facility, the building has gone through many additions, renovations, and changes. The inside of the building looks more like a group of smaller, connected structures rather than one cohesive space.
That has led public works to a hodgepodge of ad-hoc solutions to make city equipment and vehicles fit. The most representative of these make-do solutions is a freestanding wood stud (which is splitting in half) propping up the arm of a $400,000 vacuum truck since its boom is too long to fit in its current bay.
City administrator Jeremy Besbris called the solution a “precarious situation.”
By itself, the process of pulling the vehicle in and backing it out takes three individuals. One to drive, one to spot, and one to place the wooden beam.
The space also severely limits the number of vehicles it can store indoors, which leads to inefficient use of staff time and quicker depreciation of its fleet.
“If they’re spending half an hour cleaning off a vehicle that takes away a half an hour in the field being productive,” said Besbris. “When you have a $400,000 truck, it is going to deteriorate much faster when it is left out in the elements.”
The yard at the 32 Elm St. facility is also an awkward triangular shape, which makes parking and moving vehicles, and their associated attachments, complicated.
Plans for the new public works facility indicate a 10,800 square foot facility, with seven vehicle bays. The bays range from large enough to fit the vacuum truck and road graders to bays small enough to fit normal-sized pickups and skid-steer loaders.
The space is planned to have two levels of administrative space and offices. It will also have a large concrete pad and washing station, as well as a new yard for gravel piles and outdoor storage. It will be large enough to accommodate Victor’s next 20 to 30 years of public works needs. The city hopes to have renderings of the new facility at the public hearing.