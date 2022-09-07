The upcoming Victor City Council meeting on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. will feature a public hearing that considers the city’s intent to sell the Victor public works facilities located at 32 Elm St. and 53 Fir St.

At the end of July, city council discussed financing for its new public works facility, which it hopes to build at Sherman Park. The site is located just north of the Kotler Ice Arena and just south of the newly renovated Victor Bike Park, east of South Baseline Road.