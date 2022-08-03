The Victor City Council will be continuing its determined effort to improve infrastructure for city staff.
Just last month council and staff moved into a brand new city hall at 138 N Main St. After the move, the council’s focus shifted quickly from the city hall buildout to finding a finance mechanism for a new public works facility.
Interim city administrator Troy Butzlaff started his presentation to the council on July 27 by stating that a new building will be more suitable than a renovation.
“We have discussed with city council the benefits of building a new facility due to the inadequacies of the existing site,” said Buzlaff. “The cost to build a new facility on another city-owned property might be preferable.”
Butzlaff stated the city property in question is a three-acre parcel on Sherman Park land that “would not only accommodate our present needs but also accommodate future needs as well.”
The estimated cost of the new facility is $1.4 million. Council is eyeing up the sale of the existing public works facility at 32 Elm St to fund the project.
Financing will be acquired through Zion Bank and an annual appropriation lease until the old property is sold.
After the old property is sold, the remaining balance of the lease will be paid off with funds from the sale. If the building does not sell right away, payments will start to be made on the lease by the city.
The existing public works facility at 32 Elm is tentatively appraised at $1.8 million, around $300,000 more than the cost of the lease options.
Butzlaff has a high amount of confidence that the building will sell but is unsure of how much it will sell for.
“In speaking to the individual representing us on this he has had numerous inquiries, there are people interested, it’s just with the economy somewhat softening the price point may be high for them on this particular juncture. He thinks it will ultimately sell, it is just a matter of how much it will sell for,” said Butzlaff.
There are three term options for the lease. The first is a three-year lease, which would carry a principal and interest (P&I) payment of $500,085 per year, and payments would start in fiscal year 2023.
The second is a five-year lease, which carries an annual P&I payment of $311,107 per year, also to start in FY ‘23.
The third option would also be a five-year lease, but would defer the first principal payment to year two (FY 2024) and only charge an estimated $30,000 interest payment in year one (FY ‘23).
The first five-year option is cheaper by around $8,000 in the long run, but the deferment of the first principal payment is recommended by Butzlaff.
“There is going to be a savings of interest if you go the shorter term, but staff believes that the longer term (principal-deferred) five-year option is preferable from a cash flow standpoint,” said Butzlaff.
None of these expenses are currently allocated in the city’s budget, as the work session was called to give direction to city staff regarding budgetary concerns. Council did not take formal action on the item.
The minimum expense that will be in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget is around $30,000 (5-year, principal deferred) and the maximum expense is $500,085 (3-year lease option).
Council was broadly supportive of the five-year principal-deferred lease.
“I am in favor of doing this and I think it makes sense to do the interest only for the first year since we don’t know how long it will take to sell that building and there is not that much of a difference in the overall payout,” said Councilwoman Amy Ross. “Hopefully we will not end up having to make payments.”
Mayor Will Frohlich was a little skeptical of the appraised price of the existing public works facility but was comfortable with the amount of buffer between the sale price and the price of the new facility.
“When we first took a look at this, in my opinion, I thought it was appraised pretty high, but we do have padding there to form the cost of what the building is penciling out to versus the potential sale price,” said Frohlich.
“I think the second 5-year term with the interest only frees up other cash in the budget versus taking the full $300,000 hit,” Frohlich said, concluding the work session.