On June 24 the Victor City Council decided to institute a procedure for assessing and addressing traffic complaints from residents.
The topic first came up at an earlier June meeting, when city engineer Rob Heuseveldt told the council that he’d received quite a few traffic complaints from around town in the last several months. After extensive research, he presented the council with a five-step plan to fairly and equitably respond to each complaint: documentation; traffic assessment; solution exploration and selection; implementation; and evaluation.
He proposed to assess traffic issues using five criteria, or warrants, and if the problematic street met two of the five warrants, he would take the complaint to the city council to seek possible solutions. The warrants are: vehicular volume, pedestrian volume, number of accidents, amount of cut-through traffic (i.e. drivers using Baseline to bypass downtown), and percentage of drivers speeding.
At the last meeting, the council members asked Heuseveldt to edit the procedure to better reflect Victor’s concerns. He addressed the request by reducing the accepted volume of vehicles per day, the speeds on collector roads, and the number of crashes per year.
As part of the speed warrant, he also added a step of sharing the results of traffic analyses with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and requesting more enforcement in problem areas, then assessing whether that extra enforcement was effective.
“This feels a lot more realistic for our community,” Councilwoman Amy Ross said after Heuseveldt’s presentation.
Victor resident Brad Boner made the only public comment on this agenda item during the meeting. As a resident in one of the neighborhoods where Heuseveldt has determined that traffic calming measures aren’t warranted, Boner asked for additional criteria in judging a road, such as landscaping that blocks visibility, the condition of the road, the number of children in the area, and how many homes are on the road.
“I regularly observe people who do not slow down for kids,” Boner said. He added that while the traffic analysis on the road he was concerned about showed that most people were driving around 18 mph, he posited that perhaps even that was too fast.
Heuseveldt responded that it’s hard to assess the number of kids in a neighborhood as that number is always in flux, so his approach is that every home has children in it. He added that in school zones the speed limit is 20 mph, meaning the industry has determined that’s an acceptable speed in places with high concentrations of children.
He added that in neighborhoods where the city decides not to institute traffic calming measures, HOAs or neighborhood associations can stripe the roads, install Slow — Children At Play signs, or fund other solutions, as long as the measures are up to city standards.
Mayor Will Frohlich thanked Heuseveldt for his diligence and said the procedural document could be used as a standard for other small towns.
“This proves that we as a community care very much for the health and safety of the city and residents who live there,” Frohlich added.
While Councilwoman Stacy Hulsing reiterated her concern from the previous meeting that there are many roads in town that don’t have sidewalks or pathways and that increases the danger to pedestrians and cyclists, the council ultimately voted to approve the official language of the procedure at the council’s next meeting in July.
