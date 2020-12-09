Both the Victor public works director and planning administrator have the go-ahead from the city to take side jobs in their fields of expertise as long as the projects aren’t within city limits or in the city’s area of impact.
Many small governments allow moonlighting by staff in some form as long as there isn’t a clear conflict of interest. In the personnel policies of local cities and the county, permission from a supervisor is required. For department heads in Victor, that means getting approval from the mayor and administrator of Victor, with input from the city attorney.
This first came into question when city public works director Rob Heuseveldt served as the applicant and project engineer for Lucy Meadows, a 30-lot subdivision on 80 acres south of Victor in the area of impact. During the initial approval hearing before the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission, some members of the public requested that Victor review the project using an outside engineer. As a result, the city contracted with Sunrise Engineering to provide third-party review, at a cost of $2,400.
At a city council meeting on Oct. 28, Councilwoman Amy Ross asked if council could have a conversation about the conflict of interest and how to avoid it in the future.
City administrator Olivia Goodale told Ross she believed that Lucy Meadows was an oversight made in good faith, and added, “We’ve taken steps to assure this type of situation doesn’t occur going forward.”
After the Lucy Meadows application, the city decided to make the conditions of approval stricter than those outlined in the personnel policy by disallowing jobs in the area of impact, but city employees are still allowed to do private work with developers in other parts of the valley.