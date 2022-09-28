GOPR5540.jpg

The lot south of Highway 31, on the west side of Victor, sits under clear skies without concrete and rebar sticking out of the ground.

 Connor Shea

The City of Victor finally has solved one of its longest-lasting problems as the Trail Creek Crossing concrete foundation has been torn out of the ground. Only some fencing and a small amount of material is left, which will be removed by Oct. 31.

City officials and residents alike have viewed it as an eyesore along the west side of Victor at the intersection of 1000W and Highway 33. The foundation had been sitting in the ground for over 15 years, an ugly reminder of the financial crisis of 2008.

