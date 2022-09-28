The City of Victor finally has solved one of its longest-lasting problems as the Trail Creek Crossing concrete foundation has been torn out of the ground. Only some fencing and a small amount of material is left, which will be removed by Oct. 31.
City officials and residents alike have viewed it as an eyesore along the west side of Victor at the intersection of 1000W and Highway 33. The foundation had been sitting in the ground for over 15 years, an ugly reminder of the financial crisis of 2008.
“I was so happy I wanted to have a ribbon cutting for it,” said Victor Mayor Will Frohlich. “It just isn’t something you see, and you also don’t see it stay exposed for that long. It has been through multiple ownership and development groups, it obviously lined out with the economic crash and all that.”
The parcel the foundation laid upon is currently owned by Teton Land Development, which also owns the nearby Summit at Trail Creek development (off of S 1000 W).
In January of this year, TLD applied for a rezone on the piece of property sandwiched between the Summit development and the Trail Creek Crossing parcel that contained the foundation. P&Z considered city staff’s recommendation of tying the rezone to the removal or development of the concrete foundation.
TLD wanted the middle parcel changed to multi-family residential from mixed-use and single-family residential, which would enable the addition of 23 townhomes to the Summit development as a second phase.
P&Z refused to sign off on the zone change at the time due to the lingering concerns about the lack of action on the foundation over the prior 15 years and the low confidence they had that it would be built upon.
As a part of a remediation agreement finalized on March 23, the city council and the developer, Gary Schnell of Trail Creek Crossing LLC (a subsidiary of TLD), agreed to have the foundation assessed by June 15.
Instead of acting to build on the foundation, the developers decided to tear it out of the ground.
During the March 23 council meeting, council members Amy Ross and Sue Muncaster pressed Schnell on The Summit development, stating that many of its occupants were using them as second homes and vacation rentals, nullifying housing inventory for the local workforce.
Schnell corroborated that sentiment but stressed he had no control over who buys the Summit houses and what they use them for.
As a part of approving the rezone application, Ross and Muncaster successfully added a condition that prohibits short-term rentals in the second phase of The Summit development through the CC&Rs of the development’s homeowners association.
With the kinks worked out of The Summit project, and the Trail Creek Crossing foundation ripped out, TLD is now in control of what happens on the parcel that the foundation sat upon. TLD is still planning on constructing the Trail Creek Crossing project, according to their website.
“It’s really up to the ownership community,” said Frohlich of what the next steps are for the possibilities of what could lie upon the parcel the foundation sat on. Frohlich ultimately wants to see something that aligns with Victor’s comprehensive plan.
“It’s a gateway to the community, one of the main entrances into town. Near term, we know we’re not looking at rebar and cement sticking out of the ground, but long term, we hope to find something that fits into that zone and that corner of town. The west side of town is growing and will continue to grow, it is just a matter of how we can align it with the comprehensive plan,” said Frohlich.
As a part of the March 23 agreement between the council and the developer, Trail Creek Crossing LLC will be responsible for adding a pedestrian pathway both along Highway 31 and within the neighborhood of the Trail Creek Crossing project.
“We are taking a very strong approach in having the development community really think big picture about that stuff. It can be hard sometimes. Somebody might want to develop something and it is like ‘hey, you need to put in this infrastructure or this pathway’ and it might seem like a pathway to nowhere. While it might be that now, the hope is that it all gets fully connected,” said Frohlich. “Anytime you can continue the connectivity and the safe pathway system that is a priority and that has been laid out in the Comp Plan, Envision Victor, and ReEnvision Victor.”
Frohlich was very appreciative of city staff’s work to find a solution, adding that it was a very complex endeavor.
“It was great, it’s how the process should work. I think people don’t realize how complex those processes can be sometimes and how much staff time and council time it takes to reach a final agreement and a solution or remedy an issue that might be present within a community,” said Frohlich. “It’s a win for everybody, including the ownership group and development community as well.”
