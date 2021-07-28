On July 20 a Victor resident filed a petition for judicial review of the decision by Victor City Council to rezone the old elementary school property in order for Broulim’s to build a grocery store there.
Neil Albert, who lives across East Center Street from the old school building, requested in June that the city council reconsider its approval of a rezone from civic to commercial mixed-use on the school district-owned property that the Broulim’s company was under contract to buy. (The company has since purchased the property.)
The rezone was the subject of three planning and zoning meetings and one city council meeting, and the majority of public participants who submitted comment said they were opposed to the application.
Albert is requesting judicial review of whether the city erred in using a draft comprehensive plan to analyze and approve an application. The Broulim’s rezone request was submitted while the city was in the process of updating its comprehensive plan (which was adopted in February).
Additionally, the city council’s conditions of approval for the rezone included a traffic study and neighborhood outreach, and Albert wants to know if the city exceeded its authority by making a decision while postponing those studies, and whether the council adequately considered all the criteria for a zone change.
These issues were first raised in Albert’s request for reconsideration, which the council reviewed on June 23. With city attorney Herb Heimerl and city planner Kim Kolner, the council members ticked through the issues presented by the aggrieved party.
Heimerl told the council that the staff analyzed the application under both the draft comprehensive plan and the old plan. If litigation happened because the city used a draft comprehensive plan instead of an adopted one, it would be a first in Idaho’s history, he said.
He added that while case law informs cities on which municipal code they are required to use to analyze applications, it’s silent on which plan to use.
Regarding the postponement of the traffic study and neighborhood outreach meeting, Kolner explained that those requirements are linked to the site plan review process, which Broulim’s will have to undergo before building a supermarket.
“I don’t feel the studies are something we deemed to be required because of the rezone,” Kolner said. “The studies are needed to help further the site plan development so that when [the owners] get to the site plan review process, we have the best product possible.”
The council opted to uphold its decision to approve the rezone. Although council member Emily Sustick voted against the rezone on May 26 because she didn’t feel that the criteria of approval had been met satisfactorily, she voted with her fellow councilors to affirm the decision on June 23.
Albert’s petition for judicial review came just days before the 28-day window to file closed. He is being represented by Andrew Rawlings of Holden, Kidwell, Hahn & Crapo in Idaho Falls.
The city is now tasked with creating a complete record of all the meetings, including transcripts, so that a judge can review whether or not the decision was reached properly. Albert is responsible for covering the city’s costs for that work.
“Ideally, the court will look at the documentation and determine for the reasons put forward in the petition that the decision should be vacated or reversed, so that the city can go through the process correctly,” Rawlings said. The petition also requests that the court award Albert the costs and attorney fees from the city.