It’s time to get ready for winter! With winter approaching, the City would like to pass on a friendly reminder that the winter parking ban will be in effect from November 15th to April 1st.
The winter parking ban requires that no person stop or park a motor vehicle, trailer or other vehicle on any roadways or within existing public easements for such roadways, or in any designated alleyway within City limits between the hours of 2:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. in residential areas and 2:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M. in business areas between November 15 and April 1 of any year. Violators of the winter parking ban will be towed at owner’s expense.
The City is gearing up and will be ready to remove snow from public streets. In accordance with City policy, snow will not be removed by the City on any public alleys or private property. It is unlawful for any person to move snow from his or her property to a public easement. It is also unlawful to park a motor vehicle or to leave any other obstructions adjacent to or on a public street in such a manner as to interfere with snow removal by the City.
If you carpool or ride START bus to Jackson for the day, please park your vehicle at the transit center or the Depot. Both park-and-ride locations are well lit and plowed. Long term parking is also available at Sherman Park for up to two weeks if you are planning to go out of town.
Please do not hesitate to contact the City at 208-787-2940 should you have any questions.