...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
Jeremy Besbris is taking over the role of Victor city administrator from departing interim city administrator Troy Butzlaff.
Jeremy Besbris was promoted to Victor city administrator on August 2 after being mentored by ex-interim city administrator Troy Butzlaff for just over a year.
Besbris holds a law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, a Master of Arts in international peace studies from the United Nations University of Peace, and a BA in political science from Colorado College.
He has also served on the Victor Planning and Zoning Commission from March 2010 to August 2012, and again from January 2014 to September 2014.
Butzlaff will stay involved with the city under the new position of Special and Capital Projects Manager.
Mayor Will Frohlich credited both Butzlaff and Besbris with taking full advantage of the rare opportunity for a city administrator to be mentored over such a long period.
“It’s a very unique opportunity especially in small government to have someone that has spent their entire career doing what you’re going to be doing,” said Frohlich. “As a mentor, he did an amazing job.”
Besbris was very grateful for such a great chance to learn.
“I feel like I could come to him and ask him any question and get the guidance I needed,” said Besbris. “That was pretty unique and I really benefited from that.”
Butzlaff stressed the importance of having a good view of each situation or issue that comes across the city administrator’s desk.
“I have mentored a number of people over my career and I have always taught the value of seeing perspective, making sure you’re looking at the bigger picture and not focusing on things that may not be the bigger picture,” said Butzlaff.
The city administrator’s role oversees the day-to-day operations of city management, including orchestrating responses to infrastructure emergencies and implementing the city’s plans and policies.
“Having Troy pivot to some of those larger ticket items, I think the city has more momentum in getting stuff accomplished,” said Frohlich.
“Now I will be able to take on some of those projects like the new maintenance facility, if we didn’t have someone designated to do that it would probably just never get done, or not get done in a timely manner,” said Butzlaff.
The increase in bandwidth at city offices will be noticeable from the start.
“By having Troy in this position as a special projects manager we can set him on tackling some of the larger goals that we have and not get distracted by the day-to-day mundane aspects of being in charge of the city,” said Besbris.
“We’re in a position now to really change the way the city of Victor can not just think through things or think long term but actually start accomplishing things that will set us up for long-term success down the road,” said Frohlich. “I can’t stress how important it is.”