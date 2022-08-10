headshot.jpg

Jeremy Besbris is taking over the role of Victor city administrator from departing interim city administrator Troy Butzlaff.

 Courtesy Photo

Jeremy Besbris was promoted to Victor city administrator on August 2 after being mentored by ex-interim city administrator Troy Butzlaff for just over a year.

Besbris holds a law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, a Master of Arts in international peace studies from the United Nations University of Peace, and a BA in political science from Colorado College.