On May 26 the Victor City Council approved a request from Broulim’s to rezone the old elementary school property, which will enable the company to take the next step in the process of designing and building a grocery store with second-story apartments on the 2.5-acre lot on Center Street.
This came after three planning and zoning meetings in which the commissioners hammered out a series of conditions to put on the developer. The company, which submitted the winning bid of $600,000 to the school district last August for the former Victor Elementary School, sought to rezone the property from civic to commercial mixed-use. It was the third time since 2016 that Broulim’s has attempted to establish a store in Victor, but the first time that the application made it past P&Z.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Will Frohlich gave his pitch in favor of the rezone:
“We have listened to our community and so has the applicant. We passed the max square footage cap [of 20,000 sq. ft.] to prevent supermarkets, big box stores, and other large-scale, large-brand development that could potentially change the landscape of our small town. We do have a chance to keep Victor unique. We’ve identified that the block off Main Street makes more sense than a mile or two out of town. We’ve identified that we want infill development, small town feel, and walkability. After multiple iterations the applicant has been able to think outside the box and provide a concept that has not been done before in Victor before: a smaller scale neighborhood grocery with community space and workforce housing.”
The idea of a Victor Broulim’s has inspired significant public comment over the past ten months, with many people in the community opposed to the new grocery store; some have said it’s not appropriate to have an automobile-centric business in downtown, or have demanded a different grocery store chain, or have requested that the future owner preserve the historic school building. Those in favor have said that the store would benefit the residents of the town and bring revenue and vitality to the city.
The recommended condition from P&Z that elicited the most discussion among the council members at Wednesday’s meeting was the requirement that Broulim’s provide more housing than the originally-proposed six residential units on the second floor.
Mark Oswald, representing Broulim’s, explained to the council why P&Z’s recommendation of a one-to-one ratio of commercial to residential floor space was a deal breaker because of height constraints and limited parking, and pointed out that Jackson’s housing mitigation regulations would only require Broulim’s to provide 4.3 residential units for a 20,000-sq.-ft. commercial building. (Victor does not have housing mitigation regulations.) Rather, Oswald said Broulim’s would stick with six units, totaling a little over 11,500 sq. ft.
This caused consternation among the council members, some of whom felt that the community needed as much housing as possible from the developer, and that setting a unit number requirement rather than a ratio was too lenient.
“I think if we leave it at six units then we’re leaving it to good faith,” Councilwoman Emily Sustick said.
The mayor suggested that the city could explore housing mitigation measures in the future but said he wasn’t comfortable setting a ratio that would “break the camel’s back” in the application at hand. Sustick and Councilwoman Amy Ross voted against discarding the ratio, forcing Frohlich to break the tie in favor of removing the condition.
The council members did agree that the units could not be rented short term and should be reserved for local workers if not Broulim’s employees.
They also agreed to maintain the condition requiring Broulim’s to be open at least eight hours on Sundays, describing the grocery store as an essential business. “This seemed to be one of the biggest concerns that came out of community comments, and it’s important to acknowledge that and what it means for future growth and daily operations of our community,” Councilwoman Stacy Hulsing said.
Ross seemed like she might vote against the rezone, based on her statements. “I don’t want to approve it just because they kept trying, even though I appreciate the changes they made and the good faith effort to make it a project that fits in the City of Victor,” she said, noting that while Broulim’s had made past rezone requests, this was the first time the city council was reviewing the application. She questioned whether a grocery store was the kind of infill Victor wanted in its downtown.
Council president Molly Absolon, on the other hand, spoke in favor of the store, saying the location promotes walkability for nearby residents as well as drivers once they’ve parked in town, and will bring more revenue to the city. According to the Victor Urban Renewal Agency, the city could realize between $50,000-$60,000 per year in tax increment financing from the development of the grocery store to apply to downtown projects in the URA district.
Sustick said she disagreed that the proposed type of business was compatible with the location, and added that she was uncomfortable with the application and how it related to the city’s comprehensive plan. She voted in opposition of the rezone. The three other council members voted in favor.
The sale of the property was contingent on the zone change, so Broulim’s will now purchase the former school site. The school district has said it will apply the funds from the sale to the cost of paving part of Baseline Road.
The city council will review and approve the development agreement drafted by the city attorney. Per the conditions of approval, Broulim’s will be required to host a neighborhood outreach meeting and perform a traffic and pedestrian study, the findings of which will be submitted with a future application. Then Broulim’s will need to seek a conditional use permit in order to build a structure with a footprint larger than 15,000 square feet. P&Z will be the deciding body on the CUP, which requires a public hearing, and on site plan review and design review (unless Victor forms a design review committee soon). Broulim’s could combine any or all of the remaining applications to streamline the process.