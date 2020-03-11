With the appointment of Stacy Hulsing, the Victor City Council is now composed entirely of women, a historic first for the city, and possibly for the state.
At the swearing-in ceremony last week, Mayor Will Frohlich called the council’s new make-up “pretty darn cool” and was proud that the city was “on the right side of history for electing and appointing female leadership.”
After Councilman Tim Wells stepped down in January, the city fielded interest from four candidates, although one later withdrew his candidacy. The council and mayor interviewed the remaining three, Hulsing, Landon Kaufman, and Carl Kohut, on Feb. 25, then deliberated and came to their final decision. The mayor appointed Hulsing at a special meeting on March 4.
A Victor homeowner since 2006, Hulsing commuted Teton Pass for over a decade before recently taking a job as the general manager of the West Side Yard. She explained that her perspective as a former commuter will shape her vision for the future of Victor, a city that often gets labeled a bedroom community for Jackson.
“I feel lucky to be committed to this side now,” Hulsing said. “I would love for everyone to have that opportunity. That’s why I want to help create forward momentum around independence and financial viability for this community.”
Her timing is perfect; the city is in the midst of updating its comprehensive and transportation plans. A second public survey is now posted online at ReEnvisionVictor.com.
“I’m excited to listen to people express their concerns and opinions about our future,” Hulsing added.
With a special passion for community parks, Hulsing helped establish the Victor dog park in Sherman Park, which is now experiencing something of a renaissance.
This is her first time holding office, but she realized she does have relevant experience from her youth; at junior high in Bloomington, Minnesota, Hulsing was chosen to represent the student body in trying to communicate with the faculty about a conflict.
While her view of gender is that people are people, Hulsing is looking forward to serving on an all-female council. She said she expects thoughtful deliberations (and short meetings).
