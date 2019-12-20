On Dec. 18, Victor City Council president Tim Wells announced to his fellow council members that he will be resigning at the first meeting in January.
Then-mayor Zach Smith first appointed Wells in 2015 to fill the seat of AJ Linnell, who died in April of that year. At the end of 2015 Wells was elected to finish the term, and ran unopposed to hold his seat in November of 2017. This year he ran against fellow council member Will Frohlich for the mayorship and lost 288 to 122.
In October, Wells and his partner bought a home outside city limits, and Wells is in the process of moving, which voids his eligibility to hold city office. He told the Teton Valley News he would have maintained his Victor residency if he had been elected mayor.
He's also using his resignation to air some grievances about the city, and asked the council to allow him ten minutes or so at the Jan. 8 meeting to explain his decision.
A libertarian-leaning conservative, Wells regularly clashed with the city government and staff.
"I've struggled with the role of council and the feeling that we're in the dark on decisions, not involved with day to day operations," he said. "I feel very little accountability in Victor."
He first showed his colors by voting in opposition of the Victor depot improvement project. The depot ended up costing almost double initial estimates. Later in his tenure, Wells solidified his bellicose relationship with staff by demanding to see personnel evaluations, reasoning that, as the body in charge of the budget, the council deserved to understand why staff members received pay raises. His request was refused. He also has said that the relocation of city hall early this year was mismanaged and that the city lacks transparency. He has often opposed rezone applications and calls the Victor land use code faulty and overly complicated for such a small city.
"I think the city is anti-business. And it's not heading in that direction," Wells said. "I feel like I've been clear on that but it doesn't seem to resonate with anyone on council or within the city."
Wells did, however, vote in favor of a temporary ordinance that caps new commercial development at 15,000 sq. ft. for a year, reasoning that the city needed to "figure it out and make it a priority."
This leaves Molly Absolon as the sole experienced council member. The council has maintained a balance between conservative and liberal viewpoints for four years, with Dustin Green and Tim Wells holding their line against ideas like affordable housing and government regulation and spending. The mayor has had to serve as tiebreaker in more than a few decisions on those issues. Because Green chose not to run again, the make-up of council will shift to majority liberal in January, when Amy Ross and Emily Sustick are sworn in. Frohlich, as mayor, will be tasked with choosing Wells' replacement, with the consent of council. Frohlich chose not to comment to the TVN on possible appointments at this time. Wells' term is slated to end in January of 2022 and his replacement will have to run to retain his or her seat in the next general city election.
While Wells does have larger political ambitions, he said he's taking a hiatus from local government for now. "I'm going to get some chickens and a couple sheep, and focus on my business, relax, live a lower stress life."
