The lot north of Kotler Ice Arena and west of Baseline Rd. is planned as the future site of a new Victor Public Works facility. The funds gained from a sale of the current facility at 32 Elm St. would be used to pay construction costs for the new facility.

 Connor Shea

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the proposed sale of the Victor public works building received a reality check as debate forced a continuation of the public hearing to the next city council meeting on September 28th.

If approved, the sale of the public works facility located at 32 Elm St. (with an adjacent city-owned lot at 53 Fir St.) would become subject to a bidding process under Idaho’s Land Use Planning Act. The minimum bid was set at $1.8 million.