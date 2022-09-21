On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the proposed sale of the Victor public works building received a reality check as debate forced a continuation of the public hearing to the next city council meeting on September 28th.
If approved, the sale of the public works facility located at 32 Elm St. (with an adjacent city-owned lot at 53 Fir St.) would become subject to a bidding process under Idaho’s Land Use Planning Act. The minimum bid was set at $1.8 million.
As long as at least one bid comes in above that threshold, the council would have to take the highest bid. However unlikely, if no bids come in at the $1.8 million minimum, the city would be freed from the required bidding process.
There was only one public comment, which came from Victor resident and Teton County commissioner Cindy Riegel. Riegel’s concern was that she did not want the city to rush the process and lose say in what the property’s future development would look like.
Crucially, the plot is zoned Industrial Flex, “probably the best” zoning according to city attorney Herb Heimerl. Industrial Flex, as the name indicates, is very flexible in its uses.
“Basically, it allows for mixed-use buildings, some light manufacturing, but we have defined differing manufacturing elements. Food processing, construction, storage, mini-warehouses, etc.,” said Kim Kolner, Victor planning and zoning director. “It allows for a mix and residential as long as there is a commercial entity on the ground floor. There are a lot of options with this zoning district.”
If the properties were to be sold with the industrial flex zoning, potential developers would have the possibility of building a wide range of projects. With the dearth of housing in Victor and Teton Valley looming over the discussion, council was wary of what that flexibility could mean.
“There are so many things that would be appropriate for there and there are also so many other things that are not appropriate at that space,” said councilwoman Emily Sustick.
“I am 100% on board for our need to sell it for our end goal of a new public works facility, but I didn’t realize how broad the industrial flex is and what that could mean,” said councilwoman Stacy Hulsing.
In the resolution, special and capital projects manager Troy Butzlaff included a provision in which buyers would need to submit a project narrative in their bids for what their vision would be for the site. However, the city has no way to legally enforce that narrative, as long as it fits within the zoning.
“If we’re asking people what their vision is, they could dupe you. There is no way to enforce what they tell you,” said Heimerl. “We’re asking people to be honest with us, but some people would be honest and others might not be.”
The doubt cast over the current zoning could mean future turmoil for the sale of the properties. If the city opted to change the zoning it would be subject to a zone change process that would have to go through the planning and zoning department, just like any other zone change.
“It still requires a 15-day notice to go up in front of P&Z and then a recommendation, you still have to wait for a recommendation, and then notice a second hearing with the [city] council,” said Heimerl. “If the city thinks this is the wrong zoning, we ought to change the zoning before we put it to bid.”
However, an added wrinkle would be that the city would have to essentially restart the sale process. The $1.8 million minimum bid was set compared to comparable properties that have the same Industrial Flex zoning.
If the zoning were to be changed, that would mean the value of the properties would have to be reassessed. Mayor Will Frohlich was not confident they could come close to the current $1.8 million valuation.
“I would caution that the price tag of the comps [comparable properties] of anything else in the downtown core will be less to substantially less than what the Industrial Flex is now,” said Frohlich.
Additionally, Heimerl stressed that if the process were to drag on, that gives room for the commercial market to move to a less desirable place.
“It is a valuable piece of property. The market is good now and we should sell it. We need the money,” said Heimerl.
With so much doubt present in the discussion, council agreed to err on the side of caution and continue the hearing to the next city council meeting. In the meantime, Frohlich directed council to work with planning and zoning staff to take a hard look at the different zoning districts and their requirements as well as how the property fits into Victor’s comprehensive plan.
The funds from the sale of the properties are set to go towards the construction of a new public works facility located off of baseline road, north of Kotler Ice Arena. The $1.8 million minimum bid is around $400,000 more than the cost of the new public works facility. The city owns the land on which the new facility would sit on.
While the funds from the sale would inevitably provide a huge boost to the funding of the new public works facility, they are not completely necessary.
At the July 27 Victor City Council meeting, financing options for the new facility were discussed which were not tied to the sale of the existing facility. However, if (or when) the current public facility sells, that money would be used to pay off the balance of the lease.
During that meeting, council expressed unanimous interest in a five-year principal-deferred lease through Zion Bank. The financing mechanism is set to be formalized at some point during next month’s city council meetings.
Correction 7/21: The next Victor City Council meeting is September 28th, not as mentioned in a prior edition as October 5th.