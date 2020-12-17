At a virtual meeting on the evening of Dec. 9, the Victor City Council reviewed the results of a survey regarding the future of the town’s public works facility and new town hall. Based on the feedback from councilors, community members, and staff, the council agreed to move ahead with the next step of consulting an architect on the projects.
In the spring of 2019, it came to light that the City Hall — then located at 32 Elm Street — was not up to safety codes, and was no longer an option for the office and meeting space required by the city. Built in the 70s, and expanded in the 80s, the metal building was never really intended for office use. Since then, the City Hall has been operating out of the Victor Crossroads building; a solution that has been workable in the short term, but is not viable logistically nor financially for the indefinite future. The council, Mayor Will Frohlich, and community members all echoed the need for the process to be not only well-planned but also fiscally responsible.
Likewise, the review of the facilities on Elm Street revealed that the public works building, which houses vehicles, equipment, and materials required for community maintenance, was also insufficient in size for the town’s expanding needs. The survey proposed a variety of solutions to the pair of facility needs, and provided top recommendations for each.
“The purpose of this exercise is to identify our top options,” explained Olivia Goodale, Victory city administrator, at the meeting. “Once we do that, we’re going to further invest in reviewing those and analyzing them with a professional architect.”
Public Works Facility
A needs assessment revealed that within the next three decades, public works will require a dozen bays to sufficiently keep and maintain the city’s fleet.
The most popular option on the list was a renovation and expansion of the public works building at the current location: 32 Elm Street. Ultimately, the council unanimously supported engaging an architect to explore the logistics and costs of utilizing the current space over the second place option, the southeast corner of Sherman Park.
The council recognized a litany of benefits to the current location including ease of access to snowplows because of the proximity to the highway, the fact that the city already owns the land, and that the style and purpose of the expanded facility already fits the lot’s appearance and function.
Victor City Hall
Two options rose to the top of the list for a new Victor City Hall. Neither struck the council as a flawless solution, and the group ultimately decided to enlist an architect to help expand the details including schematics and possible price tags for each.
The survey’s top result was a renovation of the Historic Victor Depot located at 70 Depot Way. Benefits of this location were plentiful: many expressed affinity for the special nature of employing a historic space for the City Hall. It is already owned by the City of Victor, is located near the Depot Pavilion, which offers ample parking, public transportation, and restrooms. However, the choice has some drawbacks. Most notably, councilors expressed concern over the fact that the space currently includes five long-term rentals, and renovation would mean forcing those occupants to find other housing. The square footage of the Depot is less than the needs assessment estimated for the facility’s requirements in coming years, and the designation of Historic Building means that renovation must be conducted in a very specific manner. In other words, adding onto the building isn’t an option, and it is unclear what the costs of renovating the building might be.
Coming in a close second to the Historic Depot is the currently-empty lot at the nearby corner of 45 West Center and 70 Depot Way. A clear benefit of this location, also city-owned, would be that architects could design a building to suit the precise needs of the facility and operations.
The council was additionally intrigued by a proposal made earlier in the meeting by the Teton County Joint Housing Authority to partner with the City of Victor to design a mixed-use building for that location. The suggestion included an incorporation of the City Hall, shared community and meeting space, and a number of affordable housing units. The council had questions about the logistics of this layout, and how such a collaboration might offset construction costs.
In recognition that either one of these options has potential to be a good fit for the new City Hall, and also that an architect can provide more information about costs and feasibility, the council approved a motion to authorize the consultation. The information provided will allow further deliberation and, ultimately, a decision that aligns with the community’s values, vision, and budget.