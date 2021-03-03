On the evening of Feb. 24, the Victor City Council began a series of workshops on the hillside wildlife overlay. The area possibly affected by this overlay, along the eastern flank of Victor’s current city limits, includes a portion of Mountainside Village as well as properties in the city’s area of impact.
The presentation from Alex Norton, a principal at OPS Studios, which addressed a series of high-level issues related to the hillside overlay, explored additional standards or incentives that the council may decide to apply to the base zoning district. These standards or incentives revolve around factors like the acceptable density of development, the viability of providing municipal services — water, sewer, road maintenance, and snow plowing — as well as the impact on the valley’s wildlife and natural resources.
The council examined a variety of alternatives around each of these topics and made recommendations as to which they would like to receive further research and information on. Overall, the council made it clear that managing the 82 properties that fall within the overlay zone according to the community’s values and goals was critical. They dedicated a great deal of time to examining the best path forward to avoid and minimize the impact on wildlife and migration corridors, as well as maintaining historical access to public lands into the future.
In coming months, the council will deliberate on these details on a smaller scale, and continue the process of developing the overlay and its specific components.
Also with an eye to the future of Victor, the council approved the comprehensive plan and transportation plan. The lengthy documents explore the overall vision and goals of the community, some history and context surrounding each set of recommendations, and generalized work plans toward these goals.
Mayor Will Frohlich applauded the level of community involvement in drafting and designing the plans. “The community engagement was truly impressive,” he said, citing the high level of in-person and online survey responses.
The comprehensive plan is a guiding document, providing a broad snapshot of the city’s priorities and goals for the next twenty years. However, the plan is reviewed every ten years, ensuring that it remains on track and relevant to the community’s patterns and vision.
The comprehensive plan offers a map and descriptions of the big-picture ideas that should guide development in Victor during the coming decades. Largely, the plan emphasizes developing in an infill pattern within the city limits, and establishing a grid-pattern of streets. The ultimate vision, described as a “compact and livable city,” prioritizes thoughtful development near the heart of the town’s economic center and minimizes sprawl.
Likewise, the transportation plan examines the current conditions and challenges faced in the transportation realm of the community. The plan recommends increasing the connectivity of streets, expanding the pathway network to increase usage, and, when the pandemic allows, explore improvements to the START transit network.
Finally, the council decided to place a municipal bond on the upcoming May ballot in effort to fund the construction of a new city hall and public works facility. With agreements reached with financial advisors from Zions Bank, the Council will meet on Wednesday, March 3 at 4 p.m. to review a draft of the ballot language.