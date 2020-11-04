Only slightly delayed by the disruption of the pandemic, the City of Victor has released the first draft of its new comprehensive plan and transportation plan and is seeking more public input on the documents.
The city started the process last year by hiring the consulting firm Logan Simpson to lead the update, and then hosted a series of events and surveys through 2020 to collect as much community feedback as possible.
The new comprehensive plan will replace Victor’s 2015 version and will be used as an important guide when the city considers growth boundaries, annexations, land use, housing, and environmental issues, to name only a few topics. Any policy suggestions from the comprehensive plan will be used to update the city’s land development code. The transportation plan outlines a future transportation improvement plan and addresses issues like downtown parking, alleys, public transit, and wayfinding.
A group of volunteers helped the city staff and consultants work through the update.
“I believe that this draft plan honors the legacy of this community while setting us up for success, resilience and long-term economic, social and ecological viability,” said Tony Ferlisi, a Victor resident and member of the technical advisory committee. “It’s not perfect but we’ve worked hard to get it to this stage. Don’t like something? Great! Make a suggestion on how to do it better. Do like something? Also great. Tell us why.”
Victor planning administrator Kim Kolner said that all of the city staff is excited to have the documents ready for review.
“One of our goals from the beginning was to have these plans be as concise as possible so that it can be more user friendly,” Kolner said. “We are also looking forward to being able to track the recommended actions items in the coming years.”
The drafts are available to view and comment on virtually at reenvisionvictor.com. Comments can also be submitted via email or during the series of public hearings that will be held by the planning and zoning commission and city council before the plans are adopted. P&Z will hold its first public hearing on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., with the option to recommend adoption or continue making edits.
“While the creation of the plans is coming to an end with their scheduled adoption, it’s really only the beginning,” Kolner said. “There is so much work to do to implement the elements of these plans.”