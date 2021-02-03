Proposal Takes Aim at Waste Reduction, Transfer Station
During their Jan. 27 meeting, the Victor City Council heard a presentation from David Hudacsko of RAD Curbside. Citing a recent audit of the Teton County Recycling and Transfer Station, Hudacsko explained that the facility is essentially operating at its full capacity. In order to accommodate an increasing number of residents — and an increasing amount of waste — Teton Valley faces multiple options.
One solution, Hudacsko observed, is to expand the transfer station and its functional capacity, a project that would cost in the ballpark of $6 million.
An alternative, which he presented to the Victor City Council, involves expanding RAD’s curbside trash and recycling pickup program, while enmeshing it with other city and county utilities. The program’s multi-faceted approach would not only make recycling and trash pickup easier and less expensive for residents, but would ultimately alleviate much of the pressure on the transfer station facility and staff, Hudacsko said.
“We don’t have a capacity problem, we have an efficiency opportunity,” Hudacsko explained to the council as he fleshed out the plan. “Adapting the delivery method and efficiency will aid in creating the bandwidth at the transfer station to think about expanding operations.” This approach, he said, would incentivize more recycling both among private residences and commercial and construction sites, thereby reducing the amount of waste that Teton County sends to the landfill. Moreover, by reducing the number of individuals making their own trips to the transfer station, the staff there would gain the time and flexibility to pursue other pilot programs like industrial composting.
Hudacsko will be delivering a similar presentation in coming weeks to Driggs, Teton County, and Alta to further develop the plan and how it might be implemented. He noted that increasing the amount of waste that is diverted or recycled is ultimately in alignment with the community’s values, and that other communities utilizing service structures like the one presented have enjoyed a great deal of success.
More Information, More Questions on New Facilities
The Victor City Council heard a presentation from Garett Chadwick of GPC Architects regarding the two options for the new city hall and public works facility. The council approved the next steps for the public works new building and renovation of the old city hall, located on Elm Street. The cost of the new construction was estimated at just over $826,000 and the renovation of the existing structure was estimated at under $557,000. Confident in this estimate and option, the council felt comfortable moving ahead with the project.
When it came to a decision on the new city hall, however, they had more questions. Chadwick confirmed the challenges surrounding the idea to renovate the old Victor Depot into the city hall; the space is 2,500 square feet smaller than the staff’s estimate of need. “The depot would fit the city as it functions today,” he said. “But the space at the Depot would not accommodate any growth.” The alternative — a new building designed to the city’s specifications — would offer the needed 7,500 square feet, and would likely cost a little less per square foot than renovating the historic building.
Because of its historic nature, the Depot would cost approximately $286 per square foot, whereas a new building would cost closer to $284 per square foot. Though the difference isn’t drastic, it does translate to quite a price tag on the idea of renovation. Overall, Chadwick estimated that the new building would cost $2.5 million and would handily provide for the city’s projected needs for the next thirty years. The Depot, however, would cost $1.8 million with no offer of growth or expansion.
Finally, Chadwick gave the council an overview of the process and cost of LEED certification for the building: a certification and process that the council was pleased to consider. Ultimately, the council requested further information before making a decision on the city hall. They wanted to explore the availability of grants or other incentives for municipalities to build LEED certified facilities, and they also wished to confirm that the historic nature of the Depot means that the footprint of the structure cannot be changed.
They plan to review this additional information and make a decision on timing at the next meeting.
Code Enforcement Policy Approved
By unanimous vote, the Victor City Council approved the Code Enforcement Policy that will allow the city to hire a code compliance officer. This individual, in collaboration with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, will be responsible for handling code violations in the Victor area. The enforcement policy will officially go into effect upon the compliance officer’s hire.