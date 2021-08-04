A very important question is looking likely to appear on Victor ballots in November.
At its July 28th Victor City Council meeting, Victor’s council members unanimously approved a motion that finalizes the language in a ballot measure to double the lodging tax for the City of Victor.
The tax is only for “resort towns” with under 10,000 in population.
The current local lodging tax rate is set at 3%, which combined with a state ‘travel and convention’ tax of 2% is 5% percent total. That 5% total is then added on to the Idaho state sales tax of 6%, bringing the total tax rate of lodging stays to 11%.
Other Idaho locales like Ponderay and Sandpoint have their local lodging rate set at 7%, bringing their total lodging rate to 15%. Victor is only ahead of Stanley (2.50%) and Riggins (2%) in its 3% tax rate.
The tax will only affect visitors (that stay less than 30 consecutive days) at a short-term rental, hotel, or other paid accommodation and will have no effect on local residents.
It is one of three taxes authorized under Victor’s local option tax, the other two being a 1% sales tax and a 1% tax on liquor. The sales tax and liquor tax will not be changed.
Voters will be asked to increase the lodging tax rate to 6%, and also set the term of the lodging tax to sunset on July 1, 2036. Troy Butzlaff, interim city administrator, presented the proposed ballot language to the council.
Per Butzlaff’s presentation, every 1% increase in the lodging tax will bring in an additional $90,000 per year to the city. With the tax rate doubling to 6%, that would bring in an additional $270,000 per year strictly from visitors.
Joanna Burkhart, city treasurer, told the council that tourism tax dollars are “not slowing down” when asked for her input.
Butzlaff said the City of Driggs is “watching very closely” on what the Victor council comes up with.
The next step for the ballot language to be finalized will be when it is presented to the council as an action item and ordinance at the Aug. 25 meeting.
According to ballot language that was approved in the past, revenue from the tax may be used for essential programs like law enforcement, snow removal, and streets and parks maintenance; capital projects; improvement, maintenance and beautification of public infrastructure; associated land acquisition and equipment; transportation; visitor services and promotion; and a property tax relief fund.
To view more information on the tax, here is the presentation presented to the city council.
Other items on the agenda included preliminary approval of the FY22 City Budget and amendments to the FY21 City Budget.
The FY22 Budget will go before the council on Aug. 25 to get officially approved at a public hearing.
Changes to the FY21 budget are a consequence of Victor receiving a major budget surplus with area tourism, and its tax dollars, increasing beyond the council’s expectation.
The increased local option tax revenue will be set aside to fund the purchase of a larger street sweeper at $140,000 and $201,000 to be allocated for city improvements.
Utility placement in Victor’s hillside zoning district was also considered during a work session. Robert Hood from Sunrise Engineering presented a proposed 200,000-gallon water tank on Mountainside Village property.
Proponents to the tank’s placement argue for the need for an elevated water storage tank in case power shuts down, in which gravity will then move the water. Other public comments were concerned with how the tank will tie into Victor’s water supply system.