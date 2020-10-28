On Tuesday, Nov. 10 the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to review the concept plan for a 20-home, 24-lot subdivision on a 79-acre property northwest of Tetonia.
The proposed Buckrail Ranch Subdivision would carve up the property on the northeast corner of the Highway 33 and 32 intersection, with primary access onto Highway 32 and secondary access from 33. If approved, it would be the first large subdivision on Highway 32 in Teton County. The concept plan outlines 24 total lots, 20 of which would be developed for housing. The subdivision plan shows an internal road with a series of four roundabouts leading through the neighborhood.
The property, which the proposed developer is under contract to purchase, is entirely in the City of Tetonia’s area of impact. According to Tetonia city code, subdivision applications should be processed through the city P&Z and council before going to the county.
The applicant proposing Buckrail Ranch is Dean Rodatos, a California developer who has already made forays into Teton County, not all of which have been successful.
To submit public comment on the application, email pz@co.teton.id.us by Nov. 3. The public hearing for Buckrail Ranch will be held at the county courthouse meeting room at 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. If P&Z approves the concept plan, the developer will seek a preliminary plat, which will go before P&Z and the board of county commissioners. In-person or remote participation in the public hearing is welcome. Visit the Teton County P&Z agenda online for directions on remote participation.