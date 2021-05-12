Due to a significant amount of public interest, the first public hearing for the new Teton County Land Development Code on May 18 has been moved from the courthouse to the Teton High School auditorium in Driggs to accommodate all attendees.
The land development code is a legal framework that governs all future land use proposals in the county (not within the cities) according to the county's comprehensive plan. A steering committee composed of a county commissioner, two former P&Z commissioners, and planning staff has been working for almost two years with consulting firm Logan Simpson to rewrite the existing code, which is decades old. The new draft code was released to the public in mid-April.
County planning administrator Gary Armstrong and county planning and zoning chair Jack Haddow discussed the logistics of the code meeting with the P&Z commissioners during their regular meeting on May 11.
Armstrong told the commissioners that the planning department had received around 2,000 comments on the draft code, 1,200 of which were emailed and 800 of which were mailed or dropped off at the courthouse. He said that he has looked through many of the comments and found valuable insight. "People are making legitimate suggestions and looking at the code from different angles than the consultant and steering committee."
The county will continue to accept written comment until Tuesday, and will accept written and spoken comment during the meeting. P&Z is not expected to make any decisions during the public hearing; Haddox and Armstrong said the commission will likely hold one or two work sessions to revise the draft after receiving the community's input.
"The purpose of this meeting is to listen to the public, take notes, identify things you hear about the proposed code that you may use in the revision," Armstrong said.
"We can take as long as we need to get this thing the way we want it," Haddox added. "At this point we've been dealing with the old code versus the new comp plan, so we'll have a good idea of the problem areas there."
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. People can also participate remotely on Zoom or listen to the meeting on the county website at tetoncountyidaho.gov.
After P&Z reviews and edits the draft based on public input, the revised document will go before the board of commissioners for a second public hearing. Find a meeting schedule on the county website under “Minutes and Meeting Info.”