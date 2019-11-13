Driggs city council asks for agency in meetings
The Driggs government experienced a minor rebellion on the night of Nov. 6 when long-brewing tensions boiled over and some of the city council members sought to wrest control of their meeting agendas from the mayor.
Council chair Ralph Mossman felt that Mayor Hyrum Johnson had in past months repeatedly brushed aside his requests for discussion on certain items, so Mossman presented a list of procedural rules to the council on Wednesday night in an attempt to have more say over the setting of the agenda.
The rules included proposals that each agenda include future agenda items and that council members be allowed to request that items be placed on future agendas.
One specific issue that Mossman has wanted to pursue for months is a revised lighting ordinance, a policy that fellow council member August Christensen also wants to tackle.
In past months both Mossman and Christensen had requested that the matter be considered, but Johnson asked that the discussion be postponed until the city staff had the bandwidth to assemble an information report.
When the question of agenda-setting first arose in August, the city clerk started including lists of possible future agenda items, but some of the council members said they wanted a more concrete of upcoming items, including public hearings and action items.
In the heated discussion that followed, the mayor asserted that the council members’ demands were disrespectful and dismissive of the efforts and workload of the city staff.
Mossman, Christensen, and Councilwoman Erika Earles expressed their frustration with how meetings are controlled by the mayor. Mossman said he always feels anxious questioning the work of the city executive and staff, while Earles, who has served for less than two years, said she felt that training was too little too late and that she was constantly unsure of her own role as a councilor.
Mossman and Johnson disagreed on the statutory roles of mayor and council, citing Association of Idaho Cities meeting manuals; Johnson noted that a mayor’s duty is to preside over meetings and determine the order of business, while Mossman said that setting the agenda is a shared responsibility of mayor and council.
“It’s not our role as council to just sit there and say yes or no,” Christensen said. “We weren’t elected and we’re not paid to just not talk. It’s our responsibility to have difficult discussions, to do breakdowns of staff’s reports, to be contradictory, to debate and get fiery with each other, to bring in new legislation, to bring in new things that may rock the boat for everyone. That’s our job as city council.”
Councilman Wade Kaufman offered a compromise view, saying he appreciates the city clerk and attorney’s role in protecting the council and city from litigation.
“In this day and age, if you don’t dot your eyes and cross your Ts and have your poop in a group when it comes to putting this agenda together, we’re a sinking ship, folks,” he said.
When the combatants grew agitated, Earles beseeched the group to stay calm and avoid yelling.
While there was much sturm und drang about putting topics on the agenda, at the same meeting the council briefly discussed two items that Kaufman had requested for the agenda: providing clear regulations for snowmobiles on city roads, and a possible hands-free cell phone use ordinance. The council agreed to revisit those ordinances after finding a law enforcement solution. (Because Driggs ended its enhanced law enforcement services contract with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, officers are not required to enforce city ordinances.)
Before the hour-long back-and-forth about the agendas, the council members also had a conversation on how to improve outreach from the city to its citizens. The mayor said he wanted the city to hold more informal events, send out more frequent newsletters, and prepare an annual report. With $20,000 budgeted for the endeavor, the council (despite some internal disagreement about the value of a consultant) opted to put out a request for qualifications for a professional outreach coordinator or consultant to engage with more members of the community and perhaps attract more people to attend the council meetings, which sometimes don’t adjourn until 10 or 11 p.m.
The Nov. 6 meeting ended at 10:40 p.m. The leaders of the council uprising appeared to have made some headway; Johnson pledged to listen better in future meetings and the city clerk added Mossman’s proposed agenda rules to the Nov. 19 council meeting agenda. The rules should be available to view when the Nov. 19 meeting materials are uploaded to driggsidaho.org.
