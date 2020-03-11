A recent public hearing on a road closure made it clear that the City of Tetonia is open to suggestion when it comes to enhancing the small town’s amenities and appeal.
The purported purpose of the March 2 meeting was for the Tetonia City Council to hear public comment regarding the closure of 1st Street on the west side of town between Perry and Leigh Avenue. The short section of road fronts city property on the east and west, and the stated reason for considering closure is to expand the Ruby Carson Memorial Park, which many consider to be the city’s most valuable public feature.
At what Councilman Aaron Hansen noted was a well-attended meeting (six residents filled the chambers on Monday night) the council heard several voices of opposition to the closure. Ron and Michelle Berry of Berry Oil, which is directly south of the city park, told the council that closure would be dangerous and unproductive. With large truck traffic visiting Berry Oil daily, the couple said that it is necessary to safety and commerce that there are multiple routes to the business, as well as ample space for snow removal and event parking.
Cathy Linderman, the daughter of Shayne and Bette Linderman, came to the meeting from Idaho Falls because Mayor Gloria Hoopes had informed her of the topic. She asked the council not to close the road because she said it would cut off access to the Linderman grain elevator. The elevator has seen several project proposals through the years since Bette Linderman donated it to the city in 2004, and has been the topic of much discussion recently. With its position between the city park and the Ashton-Tetonia Trail, it could be a recreation amenity, although the city does not have the money to renovate the nearly-century-old building.
Because of that, the city is open to suggestion. Some council members are advocating that the city have the building appraised and put out for bids, while some want to do more to protect its historic nature.
Meanwhile, Ryan Bonilla, who volunteers with Teton Valley Little League, spoke in favor of park improvements, although he said he wasn’t sure about the road closure. Last year the youth baseball and softball association contributed time and money to upgrading the diamonds at Sherman Park in Victor, and Bonilla said the organization wants to see improvements at the Driggs and Tetonia fields too.
“We want to find a place we can call home,” he said. “We as an organization would love to team up with a city and help beautify and make a park that can be the home of Little League.”
The city council decided against closing the section of 1st Street, at least until the city has a more concrete plan in place for park expansion.
City clerk Jacque Beard beseeched the residents to send her ideas.
“I am applying to grants all the time, I am definitely open to ideas,” she said.
She explained that the idea to expand the park has been simmering for longer than she has worked at the city, and that it came to the foreground with the renewed interest in the city’s grain elevator.
“With the park and the road, the city needs to pick a direction and go for it,” she said. She reiterated that she and the city welcome suggestions; reach Beard by email at clerk@cityoftetonia.com or by calling (208) 456-2249.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.