IMG_9298.JPG

Tetonia Mayor Brent Schindler dons a body filter and prepares to do some sewer service in August. The mayor and clerk had to step up and take care of an array of public utilities after the city’s public works director left in April.

 Courtesy Photo

In a small town like Tetonia, one of the local government’s most roles is the maintenance and upkeep of public utilities and infrastructure. For almost six months, the city’s small staff has been making do without a public works employee, learning new duties, and receiving help from community members.

Tetonia’s previous public works director, who was responsible for managing the city’s water and wastewater systems, landscaping the park and public grounds, reviewing land use applications, overseeing street plowing and maintenance, and performing repairs, left the position at the end of April. As the only remaining paid employee of the city, clerk Jacque Beard had to step in and take on a lot of additional tasks.