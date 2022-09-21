THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
Tetonia Mayor Brent Schindler dons a body filter and prepares to do some sewer service in August. The mayor and clerk had to step up and take care of an array of public utilities after the city’s public works director left in April.
In a small town like Tetonia, one of the local government’s most roles is the maintenance and upkeep of public utilities and infrastructure. For almost six months, the city’s small staff has been making do without a public works employee, learning new duties, and receiving help from community members.
Tetonia’s previous public works director, who was responsible for managing the city’s water and wastewater systems, landscaping the park and public grounds, reviewing land use applications, overseeing street plowing and maintenance, and performing repairs, left the position at the end of April. As the only remaining paid employee of the city, clerk Jacque Beard had to step in and take on a lot of additional tasks.
“It was a huge and overwhelming learning curve for me,” Beard said about the ten to 12 hours a week she spent this summer doing public works jobs. Mayor Brent Schindler stepped in to manage the city’s wastewater system.
“We have been limping through the summer,” Schindler said during a Tetonia council meeting on Sept. 13. Not only is the city short-staffed, it also has been awaiting some essential parts ordered six months ago that will help the sewer lagoon aerators work again.
The city got a helping hand at various times from Teton County, the City of Driggs, past public works employees, the Idaho Rural Water Association, and Jared Gunderson, who works for the City of Rexburg but is Tetonia’s sewer backup operator.
“His help has been invaluable, and he’s undercharging the city for his services,” Schindler said about Gunderson.
The mayor added that he has a list that’s several pages long of ongoing tasks that need to happen in the public works department.
“We have successfully managed to keep things moving as needed but cannot wait for a full time person to join us,” Beard said.
Tetonia may have found a candidate, but until the job offer is accepted, Beard said that the city doesn’t want to officially announce anything.