Valley residents have been wondering what Tetonia plans to do for the 4th of July, after the north end town took up the mantle last year when Victor decided to cancel its festivities due to Covid. Now that Victor has approved the full schedule of Independence Day events for 2021, Tetonia voted this week to embellish its traditional Dutch Oven Cook-Off in mid-July rather than holding its own parade and fair on the same Saturday as Victor’s celebration.
“It was such a great turn-out with such positive reviews,” said Tetonia councilman Blaine Ball at the council’s April 14 meeting, arguing in favor of a Tetonia 4th. “I think the northern part of the valley would rather stay here than go to Victor. I know I would.”
After debating the options, the Tetonia City Council members agreed to a beefed up Tetonia Summer Festival (a working title) on July 17, with a 5K fun run, craft fair, and parade in addition to the standard Dutch Oven Cook-Off, where chefs compete to cook up the finest fare to be found in cast iron crocks. Last year the city postponed its cook-off to focus its limited resources on the 4th parade, 5K, and craft fair.
The rationale is that the city has a very small staff and it seemed easier to consolidate summer festivities instead of asking the city clerk and various volunteers to organize multiple events.
Clerk Jacque Beard will put together a committee to plan the event. Email her at clerk@cityoftetonia.com to support or participate in the festival.
July 17 is also the date of the Tin Cup Challenge Event Day in Driggs City Park, which includes a running race and nonprofit showcase.