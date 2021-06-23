Tetonia city staff members have been recognized for excellence multiple times in the past few months.
On May 26, public works director Braiden Klingler was named the State Rookie of the Year by the Idaho Rural Water Association during a conference in Boise. Klingler has been studying and earning the necessary water and sewer licenses to perform his job duties, and was selected for the honor based on his excellent performance.
He was the first apprentice with the IRWA to finish the first steps of his program.
“Braiden ensures that Tetonia residents continue to have a secure supply of water despite freezing and mechanical issues, successfully responding to the growing utility needs of Tetonia and performing the many other public works needs for Tetonia,” Mayor Brent Schindler said about the recognition.
Last week, Tetonia was again singled out for excellence, this time during the Association of Idaho Cities Annual Conference in Boise. On June 17 city clerk Jacque Beard and Schindler were presented with the City Achievement Award to recognize the city’s work in establishing an ice rink in the Ruby Carson Memorial Park.