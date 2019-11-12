The City of Tetonia’s waste-hauling contract with Snake River Sanitation will expire at the end of this month and the city is weighing its options, including the possibility of providing trash pick-up itself.
City clerk Jacque Beard explained that the city staff and council have put a lot of thought into how to address sanitation after the contract expires. While doing cost breakdowns of different options, the city has found that providing its own services might be more affordable, even if hiring another part-time staff member is necessary.
“We’re hoping it’s going to be much cheaper. We hope to save residents money,” Beard said.
RAD Curbside, the local waste-hauler, signed an exclusive agreement for waste and recycling services with the county, Driggs, and Victor in 2015, but Tetonia has always been the holdout. The city signed an exclusive franchise agreement with Snake River Sanitation, a St. Anthony company, in 2017. The contract includes an agreement that Snake River will pick up trash at city buildings and at city-sponsored events for free. The city also passed an ordinance prohibiting that any citizens use other service provider unless they already held a contract prior to the ordinance. A year ago, Tetonia sent out ordinance violation notices to those citizens who still held RAD contracts.
Snake River charges $26 per month for weekly residential service. Until this month, weekly residential service from RAD costs $28.82 per month without recycling. The county and cities just approved RAD’s requested rate adjustment to $29.67 because tipping fees at the transfer station have increased.
This week the city council will consider a new sanitation ordinance that authorizes the city to provide exclusive service. Snake River has not been providing recycling services in Tetonia, but Beard said that recycling will also be discussed at the meeting. Members of the public who wish to comment on the ordinance can speak during the public hearing on Nov. 14 at Tetonia City Hall at 6 p.m.
RAD co-owner Dave Hudacsko said that while he has been in touch with city personnel, he was taken by surprise when he saw the public hearing notice in last week’s newspaper last week. He has encouraged RAD customers in Tetonia to speak up at Thursday’s meeting.
Beard says she hopes for a decent turn-out of citizens at the meeting.
“It’s good to have people’s input,” she said. “Nothing is set in stone yet.”
