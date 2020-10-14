Tetonia’s city clerk and treasurer Jacque Beard has been named a director for District 6 of the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers, and Finance Officers Association.
Beard, who has worked for the city since August of 2018, was elected the second director during the ICCTFOA Virtual Institute at the end of September. She’s the only clerk from Teton Valley currently serving on the ICCTFOA board.
As the second director she will help her counterpart, Keri West of Iona, plan meetings and take notes, and will conduct meetings in West’s absence. Next year Beard will automatically become first director. The title extends through 2022.
“I’m pretty excited to have been nominated,” Beard said. “I’m anticipating everything will be a bit more challenging though due to the changes that have been made due to COVID-19.”