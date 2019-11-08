November P&Z meeting canceled
Teton County announced today that the planning and zoning commission public hearing to consider a large RV park at Hatch's Corner has been postponed.
The public hearing, which was scheduled for Nov. 12, was to consider a conditional use application to enable 97 RV stalls and other camping structures on a 37-acre property on Highway 33 between Tetonia and Driggs.
The county received over 80 emails and letters about the proposed resort, mostly in opposition to the project.
Now that both the Teton West and Moose Creek applications have been postponed, the county's November P&Z meeting has been canceled.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.