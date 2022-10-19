Teton County is partnering with neighboring counties to construct a new centralized landfill with the intention of saving regional residents money in waste hauling and disposal.
The Eastern Idaho Regional Solid Waste District was formed to address solid waste disposal in the region over a decade ago. More recently, the governmental entity, which has a representative from each of the member county’s board of commissioners, began pursuing the possibility of opening a new landfill in Madison County.
The district, composed of Madison, Fremont, and Clark County, began courting Teton some time ago, but it took two years of back-and-forth before Teton agreed in July of this year to join the EIRSWD and committed to the $100,000 membership fee. Commissioner Mike Whitfield was appointed to serve on the district’s board of directors as Teton’s representative.
“At the start, there wasn’t a lot of clarity on the district’s financials, but the [solid waste] board and its advisors really got things nailed down and that’s when we decided to join,” Whitfield explained.
Because it does not have the authority to levy taxes, the district will be funded through operating revenue, with member counties paying the remainder of expenses proportionate to their usage.
Currently most solid waste from the 79,000-person district is hauled to Circular Butte Landfill in Jefferson County, a drive of over 80 miles one-way from the Teton County Transfer Station. This year Jefferson County approved an out-of-county fee increase from $32.40 to $40 per ton, which in turn forced Teton County to increase its tipping fees to cover the cost as well as rising fuel prices. Fremont County and Clark County both manage landfills that are in the midst of being decommissioned.
Because each county was dealing with landfill costs and capacity issues, as well as other concerns such as potential groundwater contamination, the cost of closure and post-closure care, and inadequate equipment or infrastructure, the EIRSWD embarked on a search to find an appropriate site for a new regional landfill, and successfully negotiated a land exchange with the Idaho Department of Lands for a 1,000-acre property east of Rexburg and south of Newdale, less than 40 miles away from the Teton County Transfer Station.
The estimated cost of a new facility, which should serve the district for approximately 43 years before expansion is necessary, is $19 million. The district received $3 million in ARPA funds through the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and in September received approval from the USDA for a 40-year low-interest loan to cover the remainder of the cost.
An analysis performed this summer by Teton County public works director Darryl Johnson showed that the county would save money “from day one” by transporting its waste to a closer landfill, and that the savings would only increase as time went on.
“It’s a huge up-front investment, for a facility that won’t open for another year and a half, but it will quickly pay for itself,” Johnson said. “Plus we’ll have more control over where we’re sending our solid waste. We have a strange relationship with Circular Butte—we’ve never had a real contract with them, never locked in tip fee prices. We’re kind of at the mercy of them.”
The landfill is projected to open in autumn of 2024. The EIRSWD has decided to provide hauling services and not allow other haulers to access the facility, in order to respect adjacent landowners who are concerned about truck traffic. However, Teton County has a contract for waste hauling with RAD Curbside that doesn’t expire until 2025, so in order to honor that contract, the county won’t deliver waste to the Madison County landfill until after that obligation is fulfilled.
One pressing concern from Teton County commissioners is regional recycling. Of the four member counties, only Teton currently has a diversion program at its transfer station.
Whitfield sees the new facility as an opportunity to achieve better economies of scale in the diversion and sale of recyclables, as well as to “keep more material out of the ground” across eastern Idaho. Earlier this month, representatives from Teton County, RAD Curbside, Teton Valley Community Recycling, and the EIRSWD toured Jackson’s Integrated Solid Waste & Recycling Center and “came away impressed with that effort,” Whitfield said.
He would like to see similar regional cooperation in other realms of local governance.
”One hot button topic is the idea of dealing with dispatch,” Whitfield said about the staffing crisis that has cast a shadow over many conversations at the county level. “It’s a huge problem for us locally but it’s also an issue all over the country.”
In a recent conversation with Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne, Whitfield learned that in Gallatin County, which has ten times the population of Teton, emergency dispatch was rarely staffed at higher than 50% of its full capacity.
”If we could do something jointly, with these counties we’ve partnered with for solid waste, it might be more sustainable,” Whitfield said, pointing to the Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center, a four-county dispatch center based in Jerome. “People cite local knowledge as a reason it can’t be done, but a larger system is automated, dispatchers have access to more resources, have increased standards, and can deliver better service.”
”Local counties like ours don’t have the resources to sustain our services, when you compare revenue sources to need,” he concluded. “We have to think about bigger picture, regional solutions.”
