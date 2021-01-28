Known affectionately as “Steelhenge” by some residents, the towering structure north of the middle school in Driggs has stood as a curiosity and a visual reminder of the Great Recession for 12 years. The soaring fins of metal and concrete foundation are the initial phase of what was supposed to be Teton Air Ranch, a lavish airport development and an ill-timed project that was never completed.
Before Teton Air Ranch was conceived, Mark and Squeak Melehes owned most of the property and operated Alta Construction with an office, shop, gravel pit, and equipment yard. In 2005 they received final approvals from the City of Driggs for the Alta View Airport Addition industrial subdivision, then sold the land in 2007 to Teton Air Ranch, an Idaho LLC. The city issued a building permit for 12 hangars in September of 2008, while construction consultant Rodney Wilkerson submitted a planned unit development preliminary plat in October of 2008 for Teton Air Ranch.
Cypress Capital, a Utah-based lender and equity investment company, had a limited role in the beginning of Teton Air Ranch, explained investment analyst Brad Christensen. The developer raised equity investment dollars for the project then came to Cypress for a loan of a few million to complete the purchase.
The lender agreed with the developer’s assessment that the Driggs airport had potential, because there were few vacant hangars and no expansion planned at the Jackson Hole airport, and because there appeared to be a nascent luxury real estate market at Huntsman Springs.
Cypress Capital was supposed to be providing a short-term loan with a year term. “Loans usually tend to go a bit longer than expected, three months, six months past term. Ten years is disappointing,” Christensen said wryly.
Sales literature, promoted by Peak Property Investments, boasted that Teton Air Ranch was “taking aircraft hangars to a high plane.” Teton Air Ranch was supposed to have 40 hangers of varying sizes with optional amenities and over-the-top conveniences including full residential apartments.
The Teton Air Ranch plan laid out a future south taxiway parallel to the main runway at the Driggs Reed Memorial Airport, with access at the midpoint of the runway.
That was one of several stumbling blocks for the Federal Aviation Administration, the Teton Valley News reported in November of 2008. The FAA wrote a letter detailing its 15 concerns with the city’s conditions of approval for the development, and said the administration would not allow residential uses with direct runway access or a mid-runway crossing. “We purchased that ground on the basis that it could be used for a specific purpose, and at market value. If that changes now, I guess I have to ask, what recourse do we have?,” Mike Stafford, a builder on the project, asked the Driggs City Council in 2008 after hearing of the FAA’s limitations.
“When the real estate market and the financial market went down, that was a double whammy,” Christensen said. “It was our suspicion too that funds weren’t being used as reported—he wasn’t hitting construction milestones, the project didn’t get finished.”
The “he” in question was Bryce Karl, a developer who was sued multiple times by NFL players who had invested in Teton Air Ranch, according to a Sports Business Journal article in November of 2010. Claims were made against him of “fraud, theft, self-dealing, and fraudulent transfers,” as stated in the 2011 Teton Air Ranch bankruptcy filing. Karl is currently believed to be living in Alberta, Canada.
“He sounded like a visionary and had an asset that made sense,” Christensen said about Karl. The Teton Air Ranch looked like a good investment on paper and the proposed loan to value ratio was attractive. “We work with a lot of developers, it doesn’t necessarily mean I vouch for their character. I’m a numbers guy—if it makes sense I don’t really care about the borrower.”
An investigation by the Utah Division of Securities revealed that potential investors in Teton Air Ranch were told that the minimum investment was $100,000 (negotiable), that the anticipated profit on the project was $27 million, that construction of the first 12 hangars was expected to be finished by September of 2008 and sold by the end of the year, and that that sale would pay off all the investors.
Christensen has met several of those investors who lost out when the project failed. “It’s really unfortunate.”
Work on the structure ceased completely on or around Feb. 1, 2009. “They were holding a $12,000 building permit and they just walked away,” said Driggs community development director Doug Self.
“It was really a crazy time and unfortunately many developers didn’t fulfill their commitments and left scars upon the landscape of our beautiful valley,” said Alta resident Patti Kauf, who was the real estate broker for the property before parting ways with the new owners. “I strongly encouraged the developers to start with a much smaller project and unfortunately they choose to go a different direction.”
Cypress Capital foreclosed on Teton Air Ranch and took possession of the entire property in 2011, according to county records. Christensen distinctly remembers going to the Teton County Courthouse to sign the documents for the foreclosure that December; as the sun rose, the temperature was negative 27 degrees.
The LLC that holds the property, Cypress Capital XII, is a single purpose entity without a huge reserve of cash to reinvigorate a failed project, Christensen explained. He said that the investment group would prefer not to take possession of properties. “It makes more sense to have a smooth loan that pays off—we’re not in the business of marketing or selling properties.”
The city has attempted to secure the property so that it’s not a danger to the public or too much of a nuisance. There was even a rope swing on the structure at one point that had to be removed; using it caused the entire building to sway, although Self could neither confirm nor deny having tried it himself.
Self said the airport and the city still want to see Teton Air Ranch developed as it was planned, as an attractive addition to the airport. The airport’s master plan proposes shifting LeGrand Pierre south sometime in the future to accommodate a new southern taxiway that runs the length of the runway.
Christensen said he’s awaiting a cost estimate on Teton Air Ranch’s share of responsibility for extending the taxiway. As soon as the number becomes clear, he has real estate agents ready to market the property.
“I think that if it had been executed better it could have done well, and if the biggest real estate recession in history hadn’t happened,” Christensen said. “Every time I’m in Driggs I feel bad. We didn’t start building that project but now we’re responsible for it, and no one wants to see it finished more than we do.”