Nearly a year after the application was first submitted, the 11.2-acre Mathews property on the south end of Driggs has been annexed into the city and rezoned (again).
At the beginning of 2020 the owner of the lot requested annexation and a rezone from residential to commercial mixed use, with the intention of building apartment units off South Bates Road. During a remote public hearing, the Driggs City Council narrowly approved the request in April; the mayor broke a 2-2 tie in favor of the applicant. Then Valley Advocates for Responsible Development filed a complaint against the city and the mayor, saying that the decision that shouldn’t have been rushed through in the midst of a global pandemic.
As a condition of the ensuing settlement, the city agreed to start from square one in the public hearing process and the city attorney performed a recusal analysis to confirm none of the elected officials had intentional biases for or against the application.
In August the planning and zoning commission again recommended approval of the annexation and rezone. In October the city council spent over two hours deliberating, then approved the annexation and continued the rezone to another meeting, then remanded the decision to P&Z, asking the commissioners to consider other zones besides commercial mixed use.
At their November meeting, the P&Z commissioners determined that residential multi-family zones, as requested by council member Ralph Mossman, didn’t fit the city’s future land use map, which designates that area as mixed use. The commission instead recommended the council consider a rezone to neighborhood mixed use, and the developer okayed the new zone.
“We’re anxious to get moving forward on this in the spring,” project manager Phillip Hanamaikai told the city council during the Dec. 15 meeting.
While similar in many ways, there are a few major ways that neighborhood mixed use (NX) and commercial mixed use (CX) differ. The biggest residential units allowed in NX are four-plexes, so no apartment buildings can be built on the Mathews property. NX also doesn’t allow restaurants, gas stations, or large hotels.
Council president August Christensen said she was concerned about residential and commercial uses closely abutting the highway in a 45 mph zone. City planner Leanne Bernstein explained that Idaho Transportation Department is resistant to lowering speed limits unless people are found to drive more slowly.
“It is the stated intent of the city to see the speed limit down there reduced. We’ve been working with ITD on that for some time,” Mayor Hyrum Johnson added. “We feel a 35 mph speed limit is appropriate...Until we get some things happening down there that will make people want to slow down, we won’t see that. It’s a bit of a chicken and egg issue. Development or street trees or sidewalks or something closer to the lane of travel will automatically slow traffic down.”
The council approved the rezone relatively quickly, with Mossman calling it “very reasonable.” In the approval they included a limitation on the possible commercial footprint and a design review overlay on the entire property.