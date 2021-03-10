Despite dedicated problem solving by the city’s public works department, the Driggs City Council learned this month that the wastewater treatment facility is still discharging too much ammonia and the only fix appears to be costly upgrades to the plant.
“Three different times I thought I had solved it, I thought I was the hero,” Driggs public works director Jay Mazalewski said ruefully about the ongoing trouble-shooting process.
In 2013 the city upgraded its facility on Bates Road with a $10 million multi-stage activated biological process plant, which uses bacteria to digest the contaminants in wastewater. Despite the new technology, the city has long been out of compliance with its water discharge permit and has been putting too much ammonia into a tributary of the Teton River.
In 2017 the Environmental Protection Agency charged Driggs a $13,500 penalty for being out of compliance. The Department of Environmental Quality has since taken over administering water discharge permits in Idaho. The agreement between Driggs and the EPA had a two-year deadline upon which the plant must be in compliance, but because the city is continuing to study and try to address the problem, no new fees were incurred after the April 2020 deadline passed.
Last February, Forsgren Associates presented a facility study with the dire warning that not only was the plant out of compliance, it was also nearing capacity. Mazalewski took that warning with a healthy sense of skepticism and asked for another season of data collection; he then went to work with his department and crews from the City of Victor (which also uses the plant) and located and eliminated dozens of leaks in the city’s sewer system. That dropped water inflow levels by around 300,000 gallons per day and proved that the imminent overloading of the plant had been overstated.
“We probably have between 50,000 and 100,000 gallons of inflow we could still solve,” Mazalewski told the Driggs City Council on March 2. “It’s just such a small seasonal window to find the infiltration.”
That means there aren’t concerns about adding new connections to the city’s sewer system, he added.
Unfortunately, Dave Noel of Forsgren told the council last week as he presented the firm’s updated facility study, although public works had vanquished the capacity question, the plant’s other deficiencies haven’t been solved. One deficiency is that the amount of organic matter in the wastewater coming into the plant is somewhat higher than the plant was designed to take; the bigger issue is that the plant continues to put out many times its limit of ammonia.
“This is a clear indication that there’s a lack of ability to consistently meet ammonia limits with the treatment plant you have through the biological process,” Noel said about the data.
Temperature appears to be a major reason why the bacteria, affectionately known by the public works department as the bugs, aren’t achieving optimal performance or eating everything they should. Mazalewski has discussed the plant functions with a community in Wisconsin that uses the same system with greater success; it seems that although winters are cold in Wisconsin, the frost line doesn’t go as deep as in eastern Idaho.
Noel offered three solutions to the council: reroute the discharge to the Teton River, then expand the plant with its existing functions or convert it to a more conventional process.
Rerouting the outflow to the Teton, a $3 million project that involves laying three miles of pipe, is highly recommended, Noel said.
“The limits on the permit are based on the impact of the discharge on the receiving stream,” he explained. “The sheer size of the Teton River in comparison with the small tributary you’re currently discharging into means that you would probably see at least a four or five time increase in your discharge limits by simply discharging into a bigger river.”
That won’t completely solve the issue though, he added. The city will also need to decide between expanding the plant or converting it to a different system; either option is estimated to cost between $13 and $15 million.
City attorney Stephen Zollinger recommended that the council take immediate action on rerouting the discharge into the river, then try to find the best approach to improving the plant. “You can continue researching with additional breathing room,” he said. “I’m uncomfortable with the DEQ order we’ve been under for the last three and a half years.”
If the council opts to renovate the plant, sewage rates will likely increase in Driggs and Victor. Mazalewski said that there are other sources of funding for some of the project, including the Army Corps of Engineers and the US Department of Agriculture.
The council agreed to spend more time digesting the information before making any decisions. For the time being, Mazalewski is trying out one more possible fix; construction firm Sunroc will be doing a thorough basin cleaning this week, in the hope that it might clear out the source of some of the ammonia exiting the system.
“I’m just going to try every single thing I can,” Mazalewski said. “And DEQ and EPA sees we’re not standing around doing nothing.”