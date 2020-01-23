With the resignation of Councilman Tim Wells, there is a vacancy on the Victor City Council and the city is seeking letters of interest from potential candidates.
Wells informed the council in December of his decision to step down. He recently moved out of city limits, which voided his eligibility for the position.
At the council's Jan. 22 meeting, city administrator Olivia Goodale proposed a formal, transparent selection process, and the council agreed to it. Until Feb. 4, the city will solicit letters of interest from Victor residents who wish to hold the seat. At the Feb. 5 meeting, the council can opt to schedule a special meeting in order to interview the presumptive candidates. They will deliberate among themselves and Mayor Will Frohlich will have the final say on the appointment.
The new councilor would join Molly Absolon, Emily Sustick, and Amy Ross on council and hold the seat until the next city election in November of 2021. The position includes an annual salary of $5,000 with health insurance or $11,500 without health insurance.
Goodale noted that it would be preferable to fill the vacancy by the council's annual retreat, which will probably happen in late March.
The last time there was a vacancy in Victor was in 2015, when Zach Smith appointed Wells to finish the term of AJ Linnell. The city did not open the position to candidates at that time.
Interested residents should submit their letters to the mayor and council, care of city clerk Michelle Smith at michelles@victorcityidaho.com. For more information on the position, call (208) 787-2940.
