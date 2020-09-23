Tetonia City Councilman Tom Abbott announced at last week’s council meeting that he would be stepping down from his position due to health reasons.
Abbott first accepted an appointment to the council in 2008 and has served for the last 12 years, making him one of the most senior elected officials in the valley. He has been the council president for several terms.
“Tom has been a pillar in the City of Tetonia for a long time,” said city clerk Jacque Beard. “We will definitely miss his dedication and wisdom.”
In last year’s city election, five candidates competed for two council seats. Former council member Nanci Garling and candidates Justin Mehlhaff and Josh Weltman might have the chance to put their names in for consideration to fill the vacancy.
Mayor Gloria Hoopes will be responsible for selecting the person to fill Abbott’s seat. For more information on the position, call the mayor at (208) 238-1456. The new council member will hold the seat until the next city election in Nov. 2021.