On Oct. 12 Ryan Bonilla was sworn in as the fourth Tetonia City Council member, replacing long-time council president Tom Abbott.
Abbott stepped down from his position in September due to health reasons. He had served the City of Tetonia for 12 years.
Bonilla has lived with his wife and kids in Tetonia for a year and a half. Originally from California, the Bonillas moved to Teton Valley four years ago and quickly got involved in youth sports and other facets of the community.
Bonilla said he’s excited to help the city thrive and that he’s “in it for the long run.” He will hold the seat until the next city election in 2021.
Because not all the council members were in attendance Monday, Mayor Gloria Hoopes decided to delay voting for a new council president until the council’s November meeting.