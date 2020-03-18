Teton County voters will again be asked to approve a temporary special road and bridge levy to supplement county’s road maintenance and improvement budget.
The temporary levy has been a large part of the county public works budget since voters first approved it in 2010. The levy has been on the ballot every two years for an annual amount of a million dollars. This year the board of county commissioners agreed to increase the request to $1.2 million.
Public works director Darryl Johnson explained to the commissioners last month that increasing the levy would help expedite the process of bringing all county roads up to current standards and improving the county maintenance program. His department is now rebuilding N4000W, and the next major project will be to rebuild and pave the S5000W/S4500W corridor from Bates to Cedron, an undertaking that Johnson estimated will cost $5 million.
The county keeps around three quarters of the levy, while the cities receive the remainder for their own road projects.
In the last decade, voter approval for the temporary levy has usually been around 60 percent. The county has always opted to pursue a temporary two-year levy rather than a permanent levy because the latter would require a super majority of 67 percent approval from voters.
In 2018, the BOCC, led by conservative Commissioner Mark Ricks, considered increasing the levy by a few hundred thousand dollars, the Teton Valley News reported at the time. The board decided against an increase at that time, partly because the school district had just successfully asked the community for a $37 million bond for school construction. That year, as is turned out, 69 percent of voters were in favor of the road levy.
“Everyone wants better roads, it’s universal,” Commissioner Bob Heneage said on Feb. 24, and suggested that the county pursue $1.2 million. He pointed out that if the levy had increased every two years at the three percent rate that the rest of the county’s budget has grown, the levy would now be at $1.3 million.
Commissioners Harley Wilcox and Cindy Riegel agreed that increasing the levy to $1.2 million didn’t seem too risky.
“As long as the economy is strong and consumer confidence is good, I can see us passing this levy,” Wilcox said, and asked Johnson to help educate voters about what the tax impact would be for each household.
On March 9 the commissioners made a resolution to hold a special levy election on May 19. If the levy doesn’t pass in May, the county can put it on the November ballot.
