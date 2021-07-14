Area could see more housing in the future
On July 6, the Driggs City Council voted in favor of several rezones on a 23-acre property between LeGrand Pierre and Ross Avenue, to enable light industrial businesses and more dense residential uses in the area.
Rexburg businessman Ryan Thueson is under contract to purchase the property from the Price family, and requested the rezone from commercial heavy, industrial flex, and single-family residential to light industrial on around 11 acres and multi-family residential on the remaining acreage.
Thueson, who owns Clair and Dee’s Point S tire dealership in Rexburg, said he intends to develop an automative and tire center, self-storage units, and medium-density housing on the property.
Buildings as large as four-plexes are permitted in the requested RM-1 zone, but apartment complexes are not.
“That [multi-family residential] zone allows us to put the appropriate amount of housing in there for the area and helps make it more feasible for us from a development standpoint,” Thueson told the council last Tuesday. “We won’t be able to bring low income housing to the area but we can help bring more affordable housing to the area.”
The rezone received a recommendation of approval from the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission last month.
Around 1.5 acres on the northwest corner of the property is in the airport’s corrected runway protection zone. City and airport staff recently determined that the RPZ extends farther than it was previously laid out, which hinders future development there. The RPZ overlay change has not yet made it past P&Z; they will continue discussing it in August, but the Federal Aviation Administration’s limits on development already apply to the extended zone. Because of that, the city council agreed to not apply the requested light industrial rezone to the impacted 1.5 acres.
“The RPZ threw a little bit of a wrench in the works, but it’s still doable for us,” Thueson said.
Another condition of the rezone is that the developer continue working with the city on easements to grow the city’s road grid, which is laid out in its transportation plan. Potential future connections include the extension of First Street north through the Price property and an east-west connection from Fifth Street to the bend in LeGrand Pierre.
The council members were amenable to that condition, but Councilwoman Jen Calder voiced one request: that the design review overlay apply not only to development off Highway 33, but also off LeGrand Pierre.
“I don’t feel like that would be overly burdensome to the developer,” Calder said.
In parts of the city within the design review overlay, commercial and industrial development applications are reviewed by the design committee to ensure they meet the city’s aesthetic requirements. There is currently no overlay on LeGrand Pierre, although city planner Leanne Bernstein said that decision would come to the council in the future and that “it’s pretty inevitable,” with increased through-traffic on the road.
The council voted unanimously to approve the rezone with the addition of the design review overlay to 100 feet from the edge of the property along LeGrand Pierre.