An election recount on Dec. 8 has affirmed the results of the Driggs City Council race, which ended in a tie between Erika Earles and Miles Knowles and was decided last month by a coin toss.
Before 2021, the county hadn’t seen an election recount in over a decade, but in the past month there have been two; one for the Zone 3 school board race, and one for the Driggs City Council race.
Three candidates ran for two four-year seats on the Driggs council. Knowles and Earles tied with 222 votes each, while Scott Stuntz, a former Teton Valley News editor and newcomer to the political scene, claimed 234 votes.
Per state statute, on Nov. 16 the City of Driggs held a coin toss to decide the winner of the tie: Earles. However, Knowles requested a recount within the appeal period. Unlike the school board recount, which was presided over by the county prosecutor, the attorney general’s office oversaw the city recount. Deputy AG Robert Berry and Gary Dizon, the elections officer for the Secretary of State, traveled to Teton County to witness the event.
“It’s a pretty exciting spectator sport,” county clerk Kim Keeley laughed as the election judges began their methodical process.
Just like the school board recount on Nov. 18, the morning started when sheriff’s deputies brought over the sealed, locked boxes of ballots into the courthouse, where four election judges waited. They divided out the 457 ballots from Driggs voters, hand-counted 100 ballots, and checked those results against the tabulator, then fed the remaining ballots through. The final report gave the exact same count as Election Day: 222 votes each for Earles and Knowles.
Unlike the school board recount, neither candidate was able to observe the recount on Wednesday morning, although Earles made it in time to learn that the results were the same. There was a 24-hour appeal period, but no one protested the recount.
It was the third recount of 2021 for Dizon and Berry.
“I always think they should bring in civics classes to see the process,” Berry said.
The new council members, as well as the incoming mayor, will be sworn in on Jan. 4, 2022.
