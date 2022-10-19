The Teton County public works department has been understaffed for over a year and currently has four positions open, but with outside assistance from a human resources firm and more proactive hiring policies, county management hopes that won’t be the case forever.
Public works director Darryl Johnson’s staffing woes began back in the fiscal year 2022 budget season, when the county commissioners approved the splitting of what had been one position into two roles: staff engineer and facilities manager. Since then, the facilities manager position has never been filled. In January of this year, the staff engineer, Jay Millin, left to work in the private sector, and two engineers have come and gone since then (with one lasting less than a week). When road and bridge supervisor Clay Smith retired this spring, Johnson promoted Mike Beard to the position, leaving an equipment operator vacancy that has yet to be filled.
County equipment operators must live in-county, because they have to be available for snow plowing in the winter. “It’s definitely not a remote, work-from-home position. Most of my employees need to be here, and that can be a hard box to check,” Johnson said.
Available and affordable housing is often a barrier to hiring and retaining staff; weed superintendent Devin Wadsworth had been commuting to the valley from Rexburg, and left his position earlier this month when he and his family relocated to a more affordable part of the state.
With four vacancies, not including a newly-approved labor position at the transfer station, the public works department has to prioritize its duties.
“I’m simply not able to keep up,” Johnson said. “We concede to getting done what we can, but we’re certainly falling farther and farther behind. I try to work with the planning and building departments to keep those wheels turning, so I keep processing surveys, subdivisions, permits, but I haven’t been able to give any attention to next year’s projects that we will need to bid out in the spring.”
Without a staff engineer producing plan sets in house for bidding documents, Johnson said that the county won’t be able to keep pace with its five-year transportation improvement plan.
Additionally, if the county isn’t able to hire an equipment operator soon, residents should expect to see impacts to snow plowing. The county has nine plow routes but currently only eight drivers, so Johnson is working on adjustments to the routes. The goal is to start at 2 a.m. and wrap up plowing by 7 a.m. to keep disruptions to a minimum.
“We try to get off the roads so the public can get to work, get kids to school, get on with their lives, but with a driver short, it’ll take employees longer to plow, they’ll get more overtime and won’t be done as early. It’ll be a challenging winter,” Johnson said.
Last week the board of county commissioners set funds aside for recruiting assistance for the staff engineer, facilities manager, and weed superintendent positions. The county has been using an HR firm, BestDayHR, to tackle its staffing issues, and county manager Dan Reyes said they’ve seen results; for instance, an IT position that was vacant for a year was recently filled after a three-month recruiting push.
Posting jobs, screening applicants, and hiring staff was historically left to the county department heads. Now Reyes is taking over that duty, using more creative and far-reaching recruiting policies recommended by BestDay.
“Every department head is already covering multiple positions,” he pointed out. “I’m blown away by how much everyone is able to do. So if one person is in charge of the whole hiring process, up until the actual interviewing and selection, it really streamlines it.”
This year the county doled out pay raises in an attempt to offset the cost of living in Teton Valley, and on Oct. 11 the board of county commissioners approved $1,500 hiring and retention bonuses for new and current emergency dispatchers, hoping to shore up the dangerously understaffed department. Reyes said he’s interested to see how effective the bonuses are, and added that he thinks filling all the vacant positions in dispatch is likely the most effective way to beat burnout for everyone who works the demanding job.
“I think all the county departments operate pretty efficiently,” Johnson said, reflecting on the bigger picture. “We’re all constrained by budgets and employees. For us, we can’t mag chloride every road and grade every road that needs it. It’s never enough, it never will be enough. Hopefully the public will be understanding about that.”
