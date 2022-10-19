road and bridge

Teton County has set aside funds for recruiting and hiring staff to fill vacancies in the public works department.

 Julia Tellman

The Teton County public works department has been understaffed for over a year and currently has four positions open, but with outside assistance from a human resources firm and more proactive hiring policies, county management hopes that won’t be the case forever.

Public works director Darryl Johnson’s staffing woes began back in the fiscal year 2022 budget season, when the county commissioners approved the splitting of what had been one position into two roles: staff engineer and facilities manager. Since then, the facilities manager position has never been filled. In January of this year, the staff engineer, Jay Millin, left to work in the private sector, and two engineers have come and gone since then (with one lasting less than a week). When road and bridge supervisor Clay Smith retired this spring, Johnson promoted Mike Beard to the position, leaving an equipment operator vacancy that has yet to be filled.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.