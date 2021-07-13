The Federal Aviation Administration has released a draft environmental assessment identifying the possible impacts of shifting the Driggs Reed Memorial Airport runway to the northeast, and the document is available for the public to review and comment on.
A self-guided open house is posted on the City of Driggs website. Driggs retained consultant Jviation to prepare the environmental assessment.
The proposed actions in the EA, intended to meet the goals of the airport’s recently updated master plan and address deficiencies in the airport and runway design, include shifting the runway to the northeast by 1,945 feet.
One deficiency is the runway protection zone, which was recently determined to be inaccurate and now encompasses several private properties, which hinders the owners’ abilities to develop their land.
The runway shift will require the closure of Teton Vista Road, the extension of Sweetgrass, and the construction of a new connector road between Sagebrush and Sweetgrass. The City of Driggs will need to purchase 245 acres of agricultural land to accommodate the shift.
Although four alternative actions are laid out in the environmental assessment, three (variations on shortening the runway or shifting it laterally) are discarded as not solving the deficiencies identified. Only the fourth option of the northeast shift and a “no action” option are identified as possible alternatives.
The EA reviews impacts of the proposed action and the impacts of “no action” to wetlands, air quality, wildlife, socioeconomic and cultural resources, light emissions, and climate, to name a few.
The comment period closes on July 20. Email morgan.eispahr@woolpert.com with comments.
If approved, site preparation for the runway shift could begin in 2027, with construction in 2028 and the installation of wildlife fencing in 2029.