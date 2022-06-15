Property owners in Teton County received their property assessments last week and, just like taxpayers across the state, many saw a significant hike in their property values.
While the overall market value for Teton County property has not yet been finalized, county assessor Havala Arnold said the dollar amount increased by 70% from last year.
“It’s an astonishing number,” county clerk Kim Keeley said about the estimated total market value.
The county assessor is responsible for using the previous year’s market data, including sales prices, construction costs, and rent, to assess all taxable property as of January 1. Due to increases in the sale prices of parcels, most assessed values locally have gone up significantly. The median home price listing in Teton County, ID was $797,000 in April 2022, trending up 22.8% year-over-year, according to realtor.com.
The Post Register reported on June 9 that property owners in Bonneville County saw an average increase of around 50 %. Teton County, WY is experiencing the same spike, with values that are more eye-wateringly high than anywhere else in the region. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported in April that Teton County, WY’s total assessed value is over $3.2 billion, about a 39.8% increase from last year, and a 57% increase from 2020.
In 2021 the overall market value for Teton County, ID increased 28% but the levy rate average decreased by 18%. That’s because an increase in a property’s value does not directly correlate to a property tax increase, Arnold clarified.
“Though market value plays a part in the Idaho property tax process, the increase or decrease in taxes are budget driven, not market value driven, and any increase to budgets are capped at 3% by Idaho law. This helps protect property tax payers from significant tax hikes,” she wrote in an email to the Teton Valley News.
After the budgets for each taxing district in the county are passed, the levy rates are calculated by dividing the total budget per district by the total market value within the district. The levy rates are then multiplied by each assessment value to determine property taxes.
Once the budgets are set, property owners will receive their tax notices from the treasurer’s office in November. In FY20 the total amount of property tax levied across all taxing districts in the county was $17.54 million; in FY22 that amount was $19.59 million.
This year, to help owners plan ahead for taxes, Arnold requested that Teton County be included on the Idaho State Tax Commission’s Property Tax Estimator. The estimator, which is not exact but does provide general guidance, is available online at tax.idaho.gov/i-1072.cfm. Estimates do not include levies for new taxing districts, voter approved funds, or fees.
All budget hearing dates are listed on the mailed assessment notices.
“It is important that property owners attend budget hearings to have a voice in how tax revenue is being spent,” Arnold said.
More information on assessments is available on the county website under Assessor. Arnold encourages anyone with questions about their assessment notice to reach out to her office. Email assessor@co.teton.id.us, call 208-354-3507, or stop by the courthouse. Owners who feel their assessments are incorrect can discuss their concerns with the assessor or appeal the values in writing to the board of county commissioners by June 27.
For questions regarding tax bills or taxes due, contact the treasurer’s office at (208) 354-2254 or treasurer@co.teton.id.us.