On the afternoon of Jan. 18, after over eight months of deliberation, the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to forward a revised draft of the new land development code to the board of county commissioners, along with a list of comments from the P&Z commissioners as individuals regarding certain sections.
P&Z has been wrestling for a couple months as to what their end game would be in the code-writing and revision process.
The county is required by state statute to have a land development code that reflects its comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2012; the code writing process has happened in fits and starts since then, with nothing permanent accomplished. In 2019, with new commissioners in office, the county began working again to create a document to govern land use applications.
Since May of 2021, in response to significant public opposition of the first draft, P&Z has met frequently to iron out some of the flaws in the code. When a new version was released in early October, many community members spoke against it again during a second public hearing. This continued resistance caused the P&Z to reconsider its plan to pass the code on to the BOCC.
After further deliberation, on Oct. 27, P&Z surprised some county staff members and code-writing consultants when they voted to hold the code and form a subcommittee to continue revisions.
While the P&Z commissioners felt they were allowing for more input from the public, the county commissioners viewed the proposal of a new subcommittee as continued foot-dragging in a multi-year process, and requested a joint work session with the P&Z. The two bodies met on Dec. 7; during the meeting, the elected decision makers attempted to allay some of the appointed P&Z commissioners' fears about the trajectory of the code.
The county commissioners' main message was that they had the time and professional resources to work more on revising the code based on the P&Z recommendations and the public's input.
"You have three extremely committed commissioners," commission chair Cindy Riegel said about the BOCC. "We all believe this is top priority. Unlike other boards of the past, this is our first job, our primary job, the thing we have committed our lives to. We actually get paid to do this and we take it seriously. If it takes 60 hours per week for the next six months, we're all committed to it...The board has the authority and has the resources and has the time to do it, and we want to. We're ready."
The P&Z commissioners were still concerned about making sure that the public felt heard, but the county commissioners noted that they will host their own public hearing after working through more revisions based on P&Z's recommendations.
"I want to be responsive to the citizens," Commissioner Mike Whitfield said, adding that he planned to read through every public comment received by P&Z as well as all future comments made during BOCC public hearings.
On Dec. 17 the P&Z voted to finalize its list of recommendations on the code next month and hand the baton off to the county commissioners. For several weeks after that, each P&Z member worked on his or her own suggestions to add to the list, some minor and some major. Once again on Jan. 18, P&Z met and debated whether to submit a "clean, completed document" or to give the BOCC the redlined code with individual comments.
Vice chair Wyatt Penfold argued for the former, saying he wanted to come to a consensus on the code with his fellow commissioners and provide the BOCC with something that was more readable and didn't have errors in it.
P&Z commissioner Erica Tremblay disagreed, saying, "We've done our part, we've had our opportunity...it's time to let them work on it."
Among Penfold's personal comments was the concern about increasing the allowed size of lots in the county, a concern shared by many members of the public who have submitted comment. He has advocated for the county to implement a transfer of development rights, which is a zoning tool that conserves and incentivizes open space by redirecting development that would otherwise occur on the land. The BOCC has also showed interest in establishing TDRs, but has said that the process of implementation, which requires agreements with other jurisdictions, is too complicated to tie to the adoption of the land development code.
Other substantial suggestions submitted by individual P&Z members included an addition of sections on lighting standards and agritourism, edits to the scenic corridor regulations, and eased restrictions on home business, accessory dwelling units, and other uses.
P&Z voted 5-1 to recommend the draft version of the code, along with the submitted comments, to the board of commissioners. Penfold voted in opposition. Jack Haddox, who had submitted his resignation to the BOCC at the end of the year, did participate and vote in the Jan. 18 meeting. He explained when asked that the county commissioners had not yet accepted his resignation, although he did not participate in the regular P&Z meeting on Jan. 11. Once Haddox fulfills his obligation to the county, there will be two open seats on the P&Z; Chair Riegel is responsible for appointing members to fill the board.
The BOCC will hold work sessions on the draft code, with a schedule to be determined, then host a public hearing. That hearing will be noticed in the Teton Valley News and on the county website at tetoncountyidaho.gov.