One reminder of the local development heyday before the 2008 crash may pass quietly out of existence next month; the Driggs City Council is set to review a vacation application for the planned unit development plat of 300 Main.
First dreamed up in 2005, 300 Main was an ambitious live-work project south of Broulim’s. The massive development, which included residential buildings, restaurants, retail and entertainment space, underground parking, and a civic center, received all necessary approvals from the city in 2008 but the plans were put on hold when the recession hit.
The plat for the planned unit development still lingers, however. The owner, Mark Rockefeller, applied for and was granted a five-year extension in 2013, then asked for another in 2018 but received just a one-year extension on the deadline for infrastructure improvements in 2019, which expired with no more improvements having been made.
“Like the zombie subdivisions that have come to define Teton Valley’s failed experiment with suburban sprawl, the extension of the 300 Main development agreement could be the recipe for more development headaches,” wrote Valley Advocates for Responsible Development in a letter to the editor in January of 2019, asking for the council to let the plan expire.
Late in 2020, a year after the second extension had expired, the owners of 300 Main asked about the feasibility of another extension, but city planner Leanne Bernstein said that because the current plat and development agreement had expired, there wasn’t a path forward for the existing plan.
The property has been listed for sale for years, most recently by Sotheby’s for $2.5 million.
“By vacating the 300 Main plat, and lifting the encumbrances that accompanied the development entitlement, the property will be more attractive to a future owner as the door will be open for a smaller scale, less intense, less expensive project,” reads the application narrative. “There will be a clean slate for new ideas to take hold.”
Because no infrastructure has been installed, the application is considered an insignificant plat amendment and only needs approval by the Driggs City Council; the council will consider the vacation during its Feb. 2 meeting. Comments on the vacation can be submitted to publichearingcomments@driggsidaho.org or provided during the public hearing.