Local candidates have filed for seats in this November’s election, which will include races in the cities and school district.
In Tetonia, appointed mayor Brent Schindler will run unopposed to hold his position, as will council member Ryan Bonilla. No one has filed to run for the seat currently held by Jimmy Hatch.
In the Driggs government, three council positions and the mayor’s seat will be on the ballot. Incumbent Hyrum Johnson will run against current council president August Christensen for the mayor’s seat, while Tristan Taylor will run to hold the council seat he was appointed to in 2020. Scott Stuntz, a resident who is new to public office, will also seek a council position. Stuntz will be running against incumbent councilman Miles Knowles, as well as write-in candidate Erika Earles.
In Victor, three candidates have filed for two council seats: Stacy Hulsing will run to retain her seat; 2018 candidate Landon Kaufman is running again; and former county commission and school board hopeful Sue Muncaster will try her hand in a city election. Council president Molly Absolon will not be seeking reelection.
Two trustees, representing Zone 3 and 4, will be elected to serve four-year terms on the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees. Board chair Ben Kearsley is not running for reelection; in Zone 3, a rectangular area that stretches from west Victor to west Driggs, Jeannette Boner and Ray Hinchcliff will face off. Former candidate Kathleen Haar will attempt to unseat Jake Kunz in Zone 4, which encompasses most of Driggs and the westernmost side of the valley.
In the Teton County Fire Protection District, one of the three commissioner seats will be up for election. As of the early holiday print deadline, the fire district had not responded as to whether commission chair Jason Letham will run to hold his seat or whether any other candidates had filed.
Each cemetery district has one or two commissioner seats open for election for four-year terms. Elections will not be held for the cemetery district or fire district if only one qualified candidate has filed for the available position.
There’s still time to file as a write-in candidate; the deadline for that is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Forms may be obtained from the political subdivision or from the county clerk. This article will be updated if more candidates are announced. The deadline for candidate withdrawal is Sept. 17.
Look for coverage of each candidate in the Teton Valley News election section on Oct. 6.