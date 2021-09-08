Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
The reconstructed parking lot in the northwest block of downtown Driggs.
Construction is part of larger downtown Driggs revitalization project
Construction, expansion, and beautification of the parking lot in the northwest block of downtown Driggs is almost finished.
The project, which included better drainage, light installation, pedestrian walkways, and landscaping, is part of a master plan to improve and revitalize the downtown core of Driggs. The parking lot improvements cost nearly a million dollars, $500,000 of which came from an Idaho Community Development Block Grant. The city spent under $150,000 in cash, materials, and manpower on the project, and the Driggs Urban Renewal Agency covered the rest of the cost.
Rick Miller of the Development Company, the grant administrator for the project, gave the Driggs City Council a status update in August. He told them that construction was proceeding basically as planned.
“What you guys have done with your downtown core area has really melded well with the goals and strategies of the city,” Miller said. “The state is very impressed with the work that’s been done there.”
When the city was awarded the grant in spring of 2020, the mayor told the Teton Valley News that downtown revitalization is a key strategy for community redevelopment.
“As the city invests in infrastructure improvements, private owners see the benefits, and invest in improving their properties as well,” Mayor Hyrum Johnson said at the time. “It is a cascade effect, and a true community partnership which benefits everyone.”
One owner of a business connected to the lot, Kisa Koenig of Rise Coffee House, said the reconstruction has increased the curb appeal for regulars coming in for a cup.
“Traffic is flowing nicely and our customers are very happy,” she said. “We’re especially excited about the lights because of how early we come in to work.”
The lot is excepted to be completed by mid-September. The improvements include an alley between the lot and the yet-to-be extended Front Street, which will one day connect Depot and West Little.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.