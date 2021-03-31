Public workshops scheduled for late April
The new Teton County Land Development Code, a document that has been shelved, kicked down the road, discarded, paused, and reimagined, may be nearing the finish line, only nine years after the county adopted its comprehensive plan that in theory dictates the land development code.
Having a land use code that fits the county’s comprehensive plan, adopted in 2012, is required by state statute. Teton County has been out of compliance for almost a decade.
A year ago, just as Teton County Commissioner Bob Heneage and the code steering committee, composed of planning and zoning commissioners, county planning staff, and consultants, were preparing to gather extensive public input on a first draft of the new code, coronavirus put everything on hold.
After months of further delay, the steering committee began meeting again late last year and reviewed the first draft page by page, line by line, and word by word.
“Covid gave us a lot of time to work with the draft,” former P&Z chair Chris Larson said. “We took a lot out, removed urban elements, simplified it, and really pared it down to what’s appropriate to Teton County.”
“We’ve resisted the temptation to make things more complex,” Heneage added.
The county commissioners and P&Z board have received that second draft and will be submitting their comments by the end of March, after which the steering committee will generate a third draft. That’s the one that will be available for public consumption starting on April 13. Then the county will host a three-day series of open houses on April 27-29 in the Driggs City Plaza from 4-8 p.m. and take public questions and comments.
In case of inclement weather, the event will move into the Senior Center. The workshops will be broken down into different topics with large maps and graphics for ease of understanding.
The major change in the new code is a zoning shift from minimum lot size to average density. The county currently operates with a simplistic two-zone model in which land zoned Ag/Residential-20 can’t be split into lots smaller than 20 acres, and can have only one house (and one accessory unit) on each lot.
By changing to an average density model, Heneage explained that a developer could cluster small lots in a large subdivision while leaving most of the land undisturbed.
As an example, on 100 acres currently zoned AR-20, an owner can subdivide the land into five lots no smaller than 20 acres each. Under the proposed code, within the Mixed Ag/Rural Neighborhood-20 zone, an owner can subdivide the land into five lots, composed of one 80-acre lot and four five-acre lots, or any other combination that has an average density of 20 acres.
“Developers will compress projects because it makes infrastructure improvements cheaper, and at the same time it preserves open space, which is what the community wants,” Heneage said about the average density model. “I think it’s a good way for the county not to micromanage developers; it gives them a great deal more freedom and we win because we get more open space.”
“And it makes it easier for large landowners to carve off smaller pieces of land for their family members to inherit,” Larson added.
The code also introduces a new tiered system of subdivision review in which very large land splits of up to four lots can be done administratively, without input from P&Z or county commissioners.
The proposed zoning map has six zones delineated according to topography and existing inhabitation patterns, and the average densities range from five to 35 acres. However, Heneage pointed out, there is no shortage of smaller lots that have already been platted; according to a recent survey by the county GIS manager, between unincorporated county land and land within the cities’ areas of impact, there are nearly 7,500 undeveloped, platted lots.
No changes have been made to the zoning within the three areas of impact, because the regulations governing those quasi-jurisdictions will be negotiated with the cities later this year.
Heneage has spent the last few weeks making presentations about the draft code to nonprofits, government bodies, and civic groups. “Anyone who wants to see the presentation can reach out,” he said. “I want people to see it.”
After public comment is folded into the final draft, P&Z and the board of county commissioners are scheduled to hold public hearings in May and June before adopting the document, possibly in July. Find more information on the process on the county website, tetoncountyidaho.gov, under Planning & Zoning.