The Creekside Meadows planned unit development on the south end of Driggs now has neighborhood-specific zoning, after a series of complex land use applications and public hearings.
Creekside Meadows developer and owner Bruce Simon and his business partner Ciara Thomas first submitted the application for city land development code and comprehensive plan amendments and rezones upon the city planner’s recommendation, because since the PUD was first platted in 2001, the city code has undergone significant changes. While PUDs are allowed to have specific zones or subdistricts, Creekside Meadow zoning has matched city zoning until now.
Planning administrator Leanne Bernstein said the intention of the seven PUD-specific zones, which include commercial, residential, and communal uses, is to “codify the intentions of the accepted Creekside Meadows master plan” and to “better set the stage for future development.”
Simon and Thomas have often expressed their desire to build new market-rate housing and to realize the PUD’s goal of a large residential and mixed-use development with a variety of housing styles and commercial options. When the developer proposed residential units on a specific parcel late last year, Bernstein said that city staff realized the units couldn’t fit on the parcel if city code were followed. One way to address the discrepancy would be to amend the code.
Earlier this year, Simon and Thomas went through the full application process, participating in public hearings with the planning and zoning commission then the city council, but during a second council meeting in July as the councilors combed through details of the proposal, Simon abruptly withdrew his application, citing frustration with the process.
He applied again in August, again paid the $1,215 fee, and again received a recommendation of approval from Driggs P&Z. The Driggs City Council reviewed the code amendments and zone changes again in a public hearing on Dec. 1.
Simon is also entangled in legal proceedings with the neighborhood homeowner’s association regarding setbacks in the HOA codes, covenants, and restrictions. The city has made it clear that it does not enforce CC&Rs, but one condition of approval that the P&Z commissioners added in October was that the developer make a good faith effort to meet with the HOA to discuss differences the two parties had. In a letter to council dated Nov. 23, the HOA president wrote that Simon had not contacted the HOA. However, Simon’s legal counsel told the city council that some form of understanding had been reached with the HOA’s attorney.
At the council’s Dec. 1 meeting, Councilman Ralph Mossman put forward a motion to table the code amendment until mid-month because of the HOA’s concerns and because he wanted to see a few changes made to the amendment, but the motion did not pass.
City attorney Stephen Zollinger told the council that code amendments and zoning decisions should not be affected by third-party litigation.
Simon requested that the city’s design review overlay be removed from the Creekside Meadows lots along the highway, saying that the PUD is a community with tightly controlled design and that the overlay is too cumbersome and often administered by “newbie” committee volunteers and planners. The council declined to remove the overlay.
At its Dec. 15 meeting after press time, the city council was tasked with finishing the process of codifying the changes to the Creekside Meadows PUD with a second and third reading of the new ordinances.