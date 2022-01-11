Jurisdictions around the valley welcomed new faces into their governing bodies this month after the election in November.

On Jan. 4, new Driggs mayor August Christensen was sworn in, taking the place of Hyrum Johnson, and Christensen in turn gave the oath of office to council members Erika Earles, Tristan Taylor, and Scott Stuntz. Jen Calder was named the new council president.

On Jan. 10, Teton School District 401 trustees Kathleen Haar and Ray Hinchcliff joined the school board, taking the seats of Jake Kunz and Ben Kearsley. Board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby retained her position of leadership, while the board had its first split vote over who would serve as vice chair, with Haar taking three votes to Alexie Hulme’s two.

Also on Monday night, Tetonia held its own ceremony; while there was no election due to a lack of contested seats, Mayor Brent Schindler and Councilman Ryan Bonilla’s position were affirmed, and Cody Green took Jimmy Hatch’s place on council.

The City of Victor will swear in new and returning council members Sue Muncaster and Stacy Hulsing and say farewell to council president Molly Absolon on Wednesday evening.

