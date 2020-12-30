After holding a special meeting on the morning of Dec. 28 to consider imposing a temporary rezone on part of the Mountainside Village subdivision, the Victor City Council instead came to an agreement with the developer to halt all projects on the hillside above the neighborhood until the city could establish overlays to govern future development there.
The council meeting was well-attended despite its timing on the Monday morning between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, with participants speaking in person at city hall and calling in via the remote meeting platform.
The city planning administrator asked the council to approve an interim ordinance to rezone for one year the unplatted eastern portion of Mountainside Village from residential single family, RS-7, to the less dense residential cluster zone, RC. The temporary rezone did not go through the Victor Planning & Zoning Commission, which is usually the first step in the process except in the case of emergencies or “imminent peril to the public health, safety, or welfare,” according to state code.
The rationale for the rezone given in the staff report was “to ensure development at the scale of its current zoning district does not occur” before the city’s new comprehensive plan and overly districts have been adopted.
Earlier this year, the city staff and council began working on a hillside overlay and wildlife overlay to apply area-specific standards that further controlled the development of the vacant portion of Mountainside Village where, based on the current zone of RS-7, the owner could develop hundreds of 7,000-square-foot lots.
The developer, Larry Thal, has argued that he never planned to develop the area to its maximum density, and that the subdivision’s master plan lays out the vision for clustered units and open space on the hillside portion of the neighborhood. He said he was not opposed to the rezone to RC but wanted the overlays established first. Then the city received a driveway excavation permit for the hillside in November (which has since been withdrawn), and an application for concept plan approval of Phase 4 of Mountainside Village (for more housing in the flat area of the subdivision) in mid-December. That’s when a special meeting was scheduled to consider a temporary rezone.
City attorney Herb Heimerl explained the speedy rezone proposal by saying that “some people got nervous seeing a road and heavy equipment on the hill.”
“The situation got escalated,” he said.
The undeveloped portion of Mountainside Village has been for sale for over a year, according to listing agent Zach Smith.
“I’ve been directed by Larry to make sure any potential buyer knew that they had to adhere at least generally to the plans on the Mountainside Village website,” Smith told the city council on Monday, explaining that the master plan would be applicable regardless of who owned the land.
Thal has long said he wanted to cooperate with the city rather than have a bellicose relationship, but once the interim ordinance was proposed, he enlisted legal counsel and wrote to council saying that the “emergency” rezone was procedurally improper, prejudicial against Mountainside Village, and a breach of the development agreement. Thal’s attorney, Jeff Bower of Givens Pursley, wrote that if the ordinance passed, Thal would seek judicial review and damages.
On Dec. 28 the city council held a long executive session in response to the possibility of litigation. After the confidential deliberation, Heimerl recommended tabling the public hearing and instead holding a work session to discuss an agreement he had worked out with Bower. The agreement said that the current or future developer would not apply for or initiate any work on the hillside area of Mountainside Village east of the canal for six months in exchange for no rezone, while both parties would work with professional consultants on the hillside and wildlife overlays.
Thal described the zone change as “cutting butter with a chainsaw, and said that renegotiating the development agreement would be much simpler.
During the meeting, adjacent residents along Old Jackson Highway and in the Edgewood subdivision perched on the hill above Mountainside Village expressed their concerns about traffic, water, and wildlife impacts from development on the hillside, while Mountainside property owners and other Victor residents voiced their support of Thal.
Mayor Will Frohlich several times reminded the meeting participants of time limits for comments, and reassured them that they would have more opportunities to comment during the creation of overlay districts and during subsequent Mountainside Village plat approvals.
Councilwoman Emily Sustick encouraged attendees to continue to participate in the creation of the hillside and wildlife overlay districts. “None of the concerns that were brought up today will be ignored, they’ll be part of that process,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to that process.”