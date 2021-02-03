Former Driggs Planning & Zoning Commissioner Miles Knowles was appointed by the mayor on Tuesday night to take the seat of long-time council member Ralph Mossman, who resigned in January.
Knowles is from Washington but spent summers visiting his grandparents in Kelly. As a kid in the nineties he skied Grand Targhee with his family before moving here with his wife Elizabeth in 2017. With an interest in local agriculture, he did a work share at Snowdrift Farms and has since worked at the farmer’s market in Driggs, taught classes for Full Circle Education, and tends to his garden in town.
“Most mornings you can find me biking the neighborhood with my two-year-old or helping him take care of our chickens,” Knowles said.
He was appointed to P&Z in September of 2019 and said the experience gave him valuable insight into how the city functions.
“The amount of work city staff put into each item on Planning and Zoning meeting agendas is commendable,” Knowles said. “Their support allows for P&Z commissioners to do their jobs well and I would hope to have a similar relationship with city staff in my transition to city council. Anyone attending a public meeting at P&Z or city council will get an idea of how much thought goes into these decisions that affect our community.”
Knowles had been interested in serving on council since he moved here, and said that when he heard that Mossman had decided to step down from the council, he immediately contacted the mayor, who was responsible for selecting Mossman’s replacement. He believes that council members are responsible for making important decisions on behalf of their constituents.
“Though I have been appointed to this seat, I want to ensure that I am effectively representing the needs of Driggs residents,” he said.
As a participant in the Driggs Comprehensive Plan updates, Knowles observed that affordable housing, economic opportunity, and sustainable development were at the forefront of citizens’ hopes for the future of the city.
“These are concerns that I share and hope to address as councilman,” he said. “I believe that the updated comprehensive Plan provides a suitable roadmap for quality-of-life improvements, while at the same time, preserving the values that make Driggs so unique.”
Knowles will finish out Mossman’s term and will be up for election in November of this year.