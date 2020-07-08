On July 7, the mayor of Driggs named Dr. Tristan Taylor as his choice to replace council member Wade Kaufman, who stepped down in May after moving out of the Driggs jurisdiction.
Taylor will join councilors Ralph Mossman, August Christensen, and Jen Calder, and will serve until the next city election in 2021.
Taylor is a south Driggs resident and a dentist at Mountain River Dental in Victor. Originally from Alpine, Utah, he attended BYU before moving to Oklahoma for graduate school and dental training. In 2013 he relocated with his family to Teton Valley to take over the Mountain River practice.
“We absolutely love living here,” Taylor said. “It reminds me of where I grew up, and I wanted my kids to have the same experience growing up that I did. We were looking for a smaller community in the mountains and Driggs fit that description very well. We count ourselves fortunate to be here.”
Taylor, who hasn’t held public office before, said he was somewhat reluctant to accept the appointment, but felt it was his turn to step up and contribute. “I feel that we all have a responsibility to serve our community,” he said.
He added that he hopes to approach every council decision with an open mind and common sense.
Victor recently experienced a similar situation after losing a council member to the county this January. However, the south end city used a different selection process; after soliciting letters of interest from residents, the council and mayor interviewed each of the three candidates and voted to choose a new council member. Mayor Hyrum Johnson made his decision without formal input from the Driggs council.
“Tristan is very thoughtful, considered, and objective in his decision processes,” Johnson told the Teton Valley News. “I’m happy to have representation from a different part of the city, and have been impressed with his demeanor and thoughtful approach. I believe he will be an excellent addition to the city council.”
